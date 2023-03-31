Augusta National Golf Club was built on the site of a former plant nursery and homage has been paid to that through all the holes bearing the name of flowers or trees found on that hole.

Here is a guide to what each hole is called, a brief summary of the test they provide and how they rank in terms of being tough in relation to the other holes on the course in the history of The Masters.

1st Tea Olive

Par 4 445 yards



A slight dogleg right that requires a precise second shot to an undulating green. A poorly struck approach shot may result in a difficult two-putt. Drives to the left may catch the trees and the hole plays uphill.

All-time toughest ranking: 6th

2nd Pink Dogwood

Par 5 575 yards

A dogleg left which may be reachable in two. Large, deep greenside bunkers require special attention on the second shot.

All-time toughest ranking: 17th

3rd Flowering Peach

Par 4 350 yards

A classic par 4. Golfers attempt to hit short of the four fairway bunkers resulting in a full club to the green where it is better to be long than short. Green slopes right to left with a thin neck on the left side guarded by a bunker.

All-time toughest ranking: 14th

4th Flowering Crab Apple

Par 3 240 yards

A long par 3 requiring a long iron, and is often made difficult by deceptive wind. Two greenside bunkers, front-right and along the left side, guard this green which slopes to the front.

All-time toughest ranking: 3rd

5th Magnolia

Par 4 495 yards

An uphill, dogleg left hole with a sloping green. The fairway bunkers are positioned to demand accuracy off the tee. It is a 313-yard carry over the bunkers. The green slopes down to the front and a back bunker catches balls hit too long.

All-time toughest ranking: 5th

6th Juniper

Par 3 180 yards

An elevated tee and large target are characteristics of this par 3. A significant difference in elevation from front to back makes the hole location very important.

All-time toughest ranking: 13th

7th Pampas

Par 4 450 yards

The drive on this tight hole is often played to the left-center of the fairway, setting up a second shot from a level lie. From there a short-to mid-iron may be played, but it is important to avoid the three bunkers in front of the green and the two behind.

All-time toughest ranking: 10th

8th Yellow Jasmine

Par 5 570 yards

An accurate drive is needed to avoid the fairway bunker on the right side. This uphill hole features trouble left of the green. Bruce Devlin scored the second albatross in Masters history here in 1967.

All-time toughest ranking: 15th

9th Carolina Cherry

Par 4 460 yards

Best known for its green that slopes from back to front. The tee shot is often hit down the right side hoping to take away the two greenside bunkers on the left on the second shot to the green.

All-time toughest ranking: 12th

10th Camellia

Par 4 495 yards

A long par 4, this hole plays downhill. Players will try to drive the ball to left or centre of the fairway, hitting a second shot into a green that slopes right to left. Prior to 1935, this was the first hole at Augusta National and is traditionally one of the most difficult holes on the course.

All-time toughest ranking: 2nd

11th White Dogwood

Par 4 520 yards

At this hole begins Amen Corner, and wind is often a factor. A driver to the right side of the fairway is rewarded with a more level lie. A pond guards the green to the left and a bunker is strategically placed right-centre. This hole may best be remembered for Larry Mize’s incredible chip shot in the 1987 play-off.

All-time toughest ranking: 1st

12th Golden Bell

Par 3 155 yards

One of the most famous holes, this is the shortest par 3 on the course. With swirling winds, club selection can range from 6- to 9-iron. Rae’s Creek in front, and three bunkers, one in front and two in the rear, make it a necessity to land on the putting surface. The Hogan Bridge allows golfers to cross the creek.

All-time toughest ranking: 4th

13th Azalea

Par 5 545 yards

A new tee has been built here and an accurate tee shot to the centre of the fairway may allow a player to go for the green in two if he desires. A tributary to Rae’s Creek winds in front of the green, and behind the putting surface are four bunkers. From tee to green there are approximately 1,600 azaleas.

All-time toughest ranking: 18th

14th Chinese Fir

Par 4 440 yards

The only hole on the course without a bunker, this hole features a green with significant contours that terraces down sharply left to right. Following a well-placed drive, the second shot in will usually be a middle iron.

All-time toughest ranking: 8th

15th Firethorn

Par 5 550 yards

A reachable par 5 when winds are favorable, many golfers will attempt to reach the green in two. A well-hit second shot must be made over the pond and away from the bunker that guards the green on the right. Gene Sarazen hit “the shot heard ’round the world” when he scored an albatross here in 1935.

All-time toughest ranking: 16th

16th Redbud

Par 3 170 yards

The hole is played entirely over water, and the green is guarded by three bunkers. With the green significantly sloping from right to left, an exacting tee shot is required to have a reasonable birdie opportunity.

All-time toughest ranking: 11th

17th Nandina

Par 4 440 yards

This par 4 requires a drive near the crest of the hill to see a green guarded by two bunkers. The Eisenhower Tree once stood left-centre of the fairway, but was removed after an ice storm in 2014.

All-time toughest ranking: 9th

18th Holly

Par 4 465 yards

One of the most famous finishing holes in golf, this uphill dogleg right is protected off the tee by two bunkers at the left elbow. A drive hit down the centre of the fairway will often require a middle-iron for an uphill second shot, to a green guarded by two bunkers.