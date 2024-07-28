Bruntsfield Links teenager Aidan Lawson shows off the trophy after winning the European Young Masters in Slovakia.

Aidan Lawson lands Slovakian success at second extra hole in play-off

Rising Scottish star Aidan Lawson is the new European Young Masters champion after landing the biggest win of his career in dramatic fashion in Slovakia.

The Bruntsfield Links teenager beat French player Tom De Herrypon at the second extra hole after covering the last four holes in three under par to force the play-off.

Lawson, who gave a great account of himself in The R&A Junior Open at Kilmarnock (Barassie) last week, followed an opening 68 with a sensational 63 to take a two-shot lead into the final day at Penati Golf Resort.

He then found himself trailing De Herrypon after going out in two-over 38 but, digging deep on the back nine, Lawson birdied the 12th, 15th, 16th and 17th to sign off with a battling 70.

Lawson, who has been mentored by Tartan Tour stalwart Alan Tait, is only the second Scottish player to land the title after Barry Hume in 1998.

Sergio Garcia won the inaugural staging in 1995 while other champions since then have included Rafa Cabrera Bello and Matteo Manassero.

Lawson’s compatriot, New Club St Andrews player Jamie McDonald, finished joint-15th on two under after a closing 72.

In the girls’ event, won by England’s Annabel Peaford by seven shots with a two under total, McDonald’s sister Carly tied for 16th on two over, three less than Abigail May (St Regulus Ladies).

Meanwhile, Aboyne’s Carmen Griffiths finished just ahead of compatriot Lorna McClymont (Milngavie) in the European Ladies’ Amateur Championship at Messaila Golf in Finland.