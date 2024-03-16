US-based Scot believes his compatriot has ingredients to come up with recipe for success in US

Martin Laird insists Bob MacIntyre is 'going to be just fine' on PGA Tour
Martin Laird knows what it takes to be successful on the PGA Tour and he is confident that compatriot Bob MacIntyre can make a name for himself on the US circuit despite a disappointing early exit in The Players Championship.
Hoping to put in a big performance at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach in Florida to boost his hopes of playing in next month’s Masters, MacIntyre missed the cut by seven shots following rounds of 74 and 76.
“Wasn’t to be this week,” admitted the Oban man as he reflected on his effort in the 50th anniversary of the PGA Tour’s flagship event. “Twice I’ve played in this event twice and twice I’ve come off thinking how can you make a score round this place. One of those courses for me.”
MacIntyre, one of ten DP World Tour players to secure cards for this season on the US circuit, had gone into the $25 million tournament feeling bullish about his long game but fretting about how he’d been performing on the greens in his first handful of outings.
It was frustrating, therefore, that he actually putted decently in this latest outing only to be let down by his tee-to-green play. He was close to minus six in terms of shots gained for his approach play on the Pete Dye-designed Stadium Course compared to a season average of 0.460 and actually being ranked a respectable 35th in that department.
“Some really good signs in the game,” added MacIntyre, who will now turns his attention to the Valspar Championship, which starts in Tampa on Thursday, before heading west for the Texas Children’s Hospital Houston Open and Valero Texas Open. “Long game wasn’t good this week, but I am starting to see the putts go in again.”
While MacIntyre, who has based himself in Orlando and is using the practice facilities at Isleworth, is still adapting to life in the US, Laird has now lived there for 20 years and the four-time PGA Tour winner reckons his compatriot has the tools to make a name for himself.
“I played quite a bit with him over the last few years when he came over for majors and tried to have a little run at getting his card out here,” said Laird, who made the cut on the mark in his 14th appearance in The Players Championship. “We also played together in the team event in New Orleans, so I know his game really well and I was never concerned about it. His game is suited for over here. He hits it hard, he hits it far, very good ball-striker and, if you look at all the top guys who play over here, that’s generally the recipe.
“From what I’ve seen, he seems to be a level-headed and confident guy in a good way. I doubt he was worried after the first few weeks despite not playing quite how he wanted and I wasn’t surprised to see him starting to play better."
That was reference to MacIntyre recording a top-ten finish in the recent Mexico Open and also making the cut in both the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches and Puerto Rico Open either side of that encouraging effort.
“He’s trying to have somewhat of a base, which you need to do," added Laird. "All the courses are new to him. You got to the American Express and there’s three golf courses he’s never seen before. People don’t realise that’s a big deal. I’ve played that tournament so many times that I didn’t even play a practice round on one of them. He’s going to be just fine. You’re not a Ryder Cupper if you’re not a good player.”
