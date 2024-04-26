One of Scottish game’s biggest supporters had change of heart after thinking about staying on for another year

Martin Gilbert was a massive supporter of Scottish golf when he was the head of Aberdeen Asset Management and still backs Gemma Dryburgh.

Martin Gilbert is stepping down as chair of Scottish Golf at next month’s annual general meeting at the conclusion of his three-year term.

It was recently communicated to member clubs that Gilbert, one of the Scottish game’s biggest supporters over the past 20 years, would be seeking re-election on 19 May.

But, after a change of heart, the man who also currently sits on the European Tour Group board, is now stepping down from his role with the governing body.

His shoes will be filled on an interim basis by Fraser Thornton, the board’s current longest-serving member who also served as interim chief executive before Robbir Clyde took over the reins at the Rosyth-based organisation last September.

“I've achieved what I had hoped to accomplish with Scottish Golf, in working with the board to recruit a CEO and establish stability and renewed confidence in the organisation and set out a refreshed, ambitious growth strategy,” said Gilbert

“I am particularly pleased to have steered us through a very challenging technology transition last year, but now with an improved Venue Management System installed in over 200 clubs, and additionally I am happy to see that Scottish Golf is a much more outward facing organisation.

“My intention had been to stand at the upcoming AGM for one additional year in order to focus on our commercial ambitions. However, having taken time recently to reflect on the pressures of my other business commitments, I have agreed with the board that I will stand aside at the AGM, which will allow the next Chair to continue to drive forward and build on the great momentum which we have been building.”

Commenting on this news, Clyde said: “On behalf of the organisation, I would like to recognise the positive impact which Martin has made during his tenure as Chair, in driving forward a clear strategy and establishing a strong platform to continue the future growth of the sport.