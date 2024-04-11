Our golf correspondent gives you the lowdown on what’s happening at Augusta National

Sandy and Jolande Lyle enjoyed a famiy get-together at the Masters last year but an inner-ear issue for Jolande has led to the 1988 winner being unable to attend this week. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Why Sandy Lyle missed Champions Dinner

Sandy Lyle made a big impression in his 42 appearances here and, therefore, as many Americans as Scot were wondering why he was an absentee at the Champions Dinner. According to what Larry Mize told the Augusta Chronicle, it was down to Lyle’s wife, Jolande, having an inner-ear issue that ruled her out of travelling to the first one since Sandy brought down the curtain on his glittering career 12 months ago. “Jolanda tried to get Sandy to come,” Mize, the 1987 winner, told the local rag, “but he didn’t want to come without her.” Sometimes other things are more important than golf and here’s hoping Lyle is back here next year to chew the fat with his fellow champions.

Verne the voice making his final call

CBS golf analyst Verne Lundquist works the No. 16 tower during the 2012 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: Augusta National/Getty Images.

The name Verne Lundquist might not register with many people in Scotland but avid golf fans would probably recognise his distinctive voice. Working for American broadcaster CBS, he’s the man who delivered the iconic “yes sir” reaction to Jack Nicklaus holing a birdie putt at the 17th en route to a sixth Masters success in 1986. It was also him who captured the drama of Tiger Woods’ ball stopping momentarily then falling into the hole for a chip-in birdie at the 16th in 2005 by declaring: "Oh my goodness ... oh wow! In your life have you seen anything like that?" This week marks Lundquist’s final assignment for CBS and, as Masters chairman Fred Ridley said in his recognition of that, lots of golf fans around the world will continue to get chills when hearing his legendary calls here.

Surprise catch up with golf-nut John Colquhoun

I was a bit worried when I heard someone shout my name as I made my way through a throng of people hanging around the giant scoreboard close to the first tee en route for a leisurely stroll around the Par 3 Course on Wednesday morning. It’s a long way from home, after all, and The Scotsman isn’t on the newstands in this neck of the woods, but I turned around to be greeted by the friendly face of John Colquhoun, having got to know him when he was terrifying SPL defences in his Hearts days. A member of Archerfield Links and co-owner of swing aid GEM Golf, he’s a golf nut and jumped at the chance to pay his first visit to the Georgia venue after only being offered the exciting opportunity a week earlier.

Anniversaries galore, including one for Green Jacket

