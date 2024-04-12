Our golf correspondent gives you the lowdown on what’s happening at Augusta National

The Press Building at Augusta National sits at the far end of the driving range. Picture: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images.

Jack Nicklaus won’t be back in ‘special’ St Andrews

It’s over and out for Jack Nicklaus at St Andrews, where the game’s greatest player won The Open in both in 1970 and 1978. The 18-time major winner has said that he won’t be back in the Auld Grey Toun, having been made an honorary citizen on his most recent visit during the 150th Open in 2022. “Well, I frankly don't have any plans to be at St Andrews again,” he revealed at Augusta National. “When I retired in 2005, I had no plans to go back. And then they made me an honorary citizen, and there's no way I'm going to say no to that. So I went back two years ago for that. And it was a wonderful honour. I love St Andrews. I've had great memories. I don't want to go back at my age and tarnish memories. The only thing I can do is do something worse. So I want to leave it very special.” Quite right, too, and thanks for the memories.

Bob MacIntyre vows to ‘get finger out’ to be back

Pittenweem-based coach Jamie Gough works with Kiwi Ryan Fox and also Frenchman Matthieu Pavon. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Bob MacIntyre will be hurting about not being at Augusta National, where he finished joint-12th on his debut in 2021 then made the top 25 again the following year, but The Masters is definitely on his mind. Spotting a statistic that showed he was in the top ten for the most birdies or better average in made cuts in the event since 2021, the Oban man wrote on social media: “Just need to get the finger out and get back there.” Along with lots of others, he also poked fun at Jason Day’s awful breeks on day one. “Ano am no fashion icon but Jason Day’s trousers,” he said in a post with emojis that expressed both disbelief and laughter.

Long-hitters have Press Building in their sights

It might not be too long before the Green Jackets will have to think about looking at fitting reinforced glass in the windows of the plush Press Building at Augusta National. It is located, after all, at the far end of the driving range and, even though they are around 400 yards away, some players have been bombing drives perilously close to where the world’s golfing media are clattering away on laptops. It could be said, of course, that one or two of those players probably feel scaring me and my colleagues is actually quite funny!

‘Fifer’ Jamie Gough working his swing magic

Jack Nicklaus says his visit to St Andrews in 2022 to be made an Honorary Citizen will be his last trip to the Fife town. Picture: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images.