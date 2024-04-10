Our golf correspondent gives you the lowdown on what’s happening at Augusta National

Edinburgh duo providing splash of maroon in green oasis

They’re somewhere that green is the predominant colour but Hearts fans Stuart Davidson and Stuart Beck will be providing a splash of maroon this week at Augusta National. Edinburgh man Davidson is caddying for Australian Min Woo Lee for the second year in a row in this event while Beck, who ls from Eskbank, is also making a return visit on Adrian Meronk’s bag. “Having started out on the Challenge Tour and now being on a stage like this is great,” said Davidson, who has a yardage book holder that has the Hearts badge on the front of it. “I’m grateful to be caddying for such a talent as Min Woo Lee.” Beck feels similar about working for Meronk, who is making his first major appearance since switching to LIV Golf earlier this year. “I feel very privileged to be able to return,” he said. “You always learn more each time you go round this course and I’m hoping to have a successful week with Adrian.”

Matthieu Pavon set to coin in it on his debut

Irish journaiist Paul Kimmage pictured with Rory McIlroy during the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

There’s money buried in the manicured Augusta National grounds and it will mark a memorable Masters moment for Frenchman Matthieu Pavon this week. Fifteen years ago during a visit to the event, Pavon’s mother, Beatrice, buried a coin on the grounds with the hope her son would one day play at the Georgia venue. On the back of wins on both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour in the last six months, Pavon has indeed made it here and is planning to try and inspire another family member. “I'm probably going to get a coin myself, bury it somewhere for maybe wishing that my son one day will come as a player over here," he said.

Sherry’s sweet memory as big Scot turns 50

Every now and again you are reminded that you are getting old and a message out of the blue from Gordon Sherry to this correspondent did just that this week. “I was 50 on Monday,” the big Kilmarnock (Barassie) man informed me. “Twenty-eight years ago today I was living the dream!” That, of course, was a reference to his Masters appearance in the 1996 event as the Amateur champion and, helped by playing a practice round with two-time winner, it’s a week he still cherishes. “After I sniped my drive left off the second tee into the trees, Tom said ‘Gordon, if you hit down there on Thursday, you’ll find a Delta Airline Ticket desk to get an early flight home!’ Brilliant.”

Sharing house with proud Green Jacket owner

Matthieu Pavon pictured during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.