Our golf correspondent gives you the lowdown on what’s happening at Augusta National

Martin Dempster's Masters 2024 diary: Fergie at Augusta, Hovland horror, close shave on course and never-ending munching
Sir Alex Ferguson back at Augusta to watch Rory McIlroy
Sir Alex Ferguson’s main sporting passion outside football is horse racing and the former Mancester United manager had a horse that he partly owns with Dame Judi Dench running at the Aintree Festival this week. But the man who was asked by Paul McGinley to deliver a rousing team talk ahead of Europe’s Ryder Cup win at Gleneagles in 2014 was spotted out watching Rory McIlroy at Augusta National on Saturday. The Scot was also here when Danny Willett won in 2016 and told the Engishman afterwards that he’d “cost him £8000” as his money had been on runner up Jordan Spieth.
Out-of-sorts Viktor Hovland visits ‘Delta Ticket Office’
Ever wondered why players react badly to a tee shot at the par-5 second hole at Augusta National heading for trouble on the left? It’s commonly known these days as the ‘Delta Ticket Office’ after Gardner Dickinson remarked in one of the event’s early editions that anyone straying into the bushes and trees in that area “might as well call the travel agent to book your flight home!” An out-of-sorts Viktor Hovland can now testify to that being the case after his visit in the second round cost him a 7 and led to a missed cut.
Close shave leaves me thinking about old Masters housemate
It’s not quite the same for this correspondent out here without having Scottish golf-writing colleagues Euan McLean and Nick Rodger for company. During his days here for the Daily Record, it was McLean who introduced me to the chocolate milk that I now drink daily on my visits here while The Herald man Rodger was my housemate for a few years. I found myself thinking of Rodger as I was almost taken out by a stray shot from Greyson Murray in the third round as I’ve never come across anyone who is more terrified about being hit by a golf ball!
Why it’s a week of never-ending munching in Press Building
Gary Player’s remark this week about “undereating” being the most important thing in his mind in terms of still looking fit and healthy at the of 88 raised a chuckle in the Press Building. As local man Scott Michaux, who sits on my left, said: “This isn’t a week for self control when it comes to food!” His favourites in the superbly-stocked Grab & Go area are egg salad and Classic Masters Club with sandwiches, a peach ice cream sandwich and newly-introduced cheesy strings. “I know I shouldn’t - but I just succumb,” said Mr Masters.
