Our golf correspondent gives you the lowdown on what’s happening at Augusta National

Sir Alex Ferguson back at Augusta to watch Rory McIlroy

Sir Alex Ferguson’s main sporting passion outside football is horse racing and the former Mancester United manager had a horse that he partly owns with Dame Judi Dench running at the Aintree Festival this week. But the man who was asked by Paul McGinley to deliver a rousing team talk ahead of Europe’s Ryder Cup win at Gleneagles in 2014 was spotted out watching Rory McIlroy at Augusta National on Saturday. The Scot was also here when Danny Willett won in 2016 and told the Engishman afterwards that he’d “cost him £8000” as his money had been on runner up Jordan Spieth.

Out-of-sorts Viktor Hovland visits ‘Delta Ticket Office’

Sir Alex Ferguson chats with Rory McIlroy during the European Tour Players' Awards ahead of the BMW PGA Championship in 2015. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

Ever wondered why players react badly to a tee shot at the par-5 second hole at Augusta National heading for trouble on the left? It’s commonly known these days as the ‘Delta Ticket Office’ after Gardner Dickinson remarked in one of the event’s early editions that anyone straying into the bushes and trees in that area “might as well call the travel agent to book your flight home!” An out-of-sorts Viktor Hovland can now testify to that being the case after his visit in the second round cost him a 7 and led to a missed cut.

Close shave leaves me thinking about old Masters housemate

It’s not quite the same for this correspondent out here without having Scottish golf-writing colleagues Euan McLean and Nick Rodger for company. During his days here for the Daily Record, it was McLean who introduced me to the chocolate milk that I now drink daily on my visits here while The Herald man Rodger was my housemate for a few years. I found myself thinking of Rodger as I was almost taken out by a stray shot from Greyson Murray in the third round as I’ve never come across anyone who is more terrified about being hit by a golf ball!

Why it’s a week of never-ending munching in Press Building

A dejected Viktor Hovland on the second hole in the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images.