How ironic. In the week of an arbitration hearing that could effectively decide the Ryder Cup fate of some European legends in the event, a player who said ‘no’ to LIV Golf has emerged as a genuine contender for September’s match in Rome.

Step forward Justin Rose, who, on the back of becoming the first European player to win the PGA Tour’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am, has climbed a staggering 97 places to sit ninth on the Ryder Cup World Points List.

Luke Donald, the European captain for that match at Marco Simone Golf Club, was quick to acknowledge Rose’s return to winning ways as a polished performance on the California coast secured his 11th title triumph on the US circuit but first since 2019. “Nice to see all the work you’ve been putting in pay off Rosey,” wrote Donald in a post to his fellow Englishman on social media.

There’s still a long way to go in the qualification battle and, on the evidence of last month’s inaugural Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi, Donald can feel quietly confident about what some potential rookies, including our own Bob MacIntyre, would bring to the table if called upon later this year.

Justin Rose holds the trophy next to Jon Rahm as Europe celebrate winning the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in France. Picture: Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images.

At the same time, though, he’s going to need at least two or three seasoned Ryder Cup campaigners in his line up and, with the likes of Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter almost certainly being out of the frame, even if that arbitration case falls in favour of the LIV Golf players, Rose fits the bill perfectly.

We’re talking, after all, about a major winner and an Olympic champion. Oh, and his Ryder Cup record isn’t exactly shabby. Three of his five appearances in the biennial bout were on winning teams, including a starring role under Paul McGinley’s captaincy at Gleneagles in 2014.

In some respects, it was a surprise that Rose was overlooked by Padraig Harrington when it came to his captain’s picks for the 2021 match at Whistling Straits, where it went horribly wrong for the Europeans as they suffered a record defeat.

By his own admission, Rose wasn’t playing at his best for a couple of years, but, having climbed from 71st to 35th in the world rankings, securing a Masters spot in the process, on the back of his latest success, it’s onwards and upwards for the 2014 Scottish Open champion.

Justin Rose pictured after his return to winning ways in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on Monday. Picture: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images.

“I haven't even entertained what the Ryder Cup looks like for me, other than I want to be there,' admitted Rose. "What was really important to me was getting off to a good start on the PGA Tour so I wasn't under pressure later in the season, so I could turn my attention to the Ryder Cup and the DP World Tour.

"The plan has gone pretty perfectly, to be honest with you. Three really good solid weeks out here and I have built a platform now to be able to look at the rest of the year in a much more positive light and start earning points.