Martin Dempster: Why criticism of Scott Jamieson was out of order

Watched by European Tour chief Keith Pelley, Scott Jamieson tees off in the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links on Sunday. Picture: Ryan Lim/AFP via Getty Images.

Winning at any level in the professional game is difficult these days, yet some people just aren’t prepared to accept that, as was evidenced yet again at the weekend.

After being out in front for the opening three rounds in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Scott Jamieson ended up in a tie for 10th at Yas Links.

Yes, of course, the Florida-based Glaswegian would have felt a measure of disappointment about how the final day unfolded for him in the $8 million Rolex Series event.

However, it was bang out of order that someone accused Jamieson of being a “choker” in a post on social media.

As is often the case with this sort of thing, the individual in question was both ‘nameless’ and ‘faceless’. In truth, he doesn’t actually deserve to be recognised for his initial post and especially for ones that followed after another Scottish professional commented on what he had to say.

It really is unfair, though, that someone like Jamieson, who just happens to be one of the easiest-going human beings on the planet, should be the target of such utter nonsense at the end of a week that had seen him produce some brilliant golf.

What some people see, of course, is that the 38-year-old landed his maiden win a decade ago and hasn’t yet managed to back that up.

He’s had opportunities since then but just hasn’t managed to get the job done again and part of the reason for that could now well be psychological.

As has been the case since his amateur days, Jamieson is a talented big lad and perhaps he should have more titles to his name, but there are lots of professionals you could say the same thing about.

Richard Bland, for example, finally made his big breakthrough at the 478th attempt last year. Was that because the Englishman had been a “choker” until that point?

No. It was down to the fact it’s bloody tough to come out on top on what is now known as the DP World Tour and people need to get that into their skulls.

If it was as easy as some think, Bob MacIntyre would have more than one win to his name, even at this early stage in his career.

It’s amazing to think, of course, that Colin Montgomerie racked up 31 title triumphs in his European Tour career, but his winning mentality was extraordinary.

In a TV interview last week in Abu Dhabi, Montgomerie talked about how simply looking to improve his position in every event heading into the final round had been the secret to his remarkable eight European Tour Order of Merit wins and that was enlightening.

Like Montgomerie in his prime, Jamieson is always striving to get better and works hard in a bid to do so. He’s off to a promising start in his 12th successive season sitting at the top table.

And, though not the type to probably feel he wants to make others eat their words, it would be nice if that second success did come around sooner rather than later.