I’d hit a decent first shot in 2023, but it wasn’t really that which left me heading down the hill towards the green at the opening hole at Aberdour almost chuckling to myself.

It had been an impromptu game at my home club, having checked the tee sheet an hour or so beforehand after looking out the window and deciding it looked okay to put my New Year’s resolution of playing a bit more into practice.

On arriving in the car park, I was getting myself ready when another car drove in, which instantly made me determined to get to the tee before that person because, even though I was unsure how many holes I would play as it had actually started to rain, I didn’t want to be held up.

In hindsight, I could have asked the individual in question if he wanted to join me but, in the back of my mind, I knew the occasions I’d seen him out on the course he’d been on his own and obviously thought that’s how he preferred to play his golf.

Anyway, he’d arrived at the tee just after I’d teed off and, having decided I’d like to be on my own, I turned to him and said: “I won’t hold you up.” To which, he replied: “Yeah, I asked the pro, ‘is he a slow player?’ and he told me ‘no’.”

Well, I’d like to think that was confirmed by the fact I’d already opened up a two-hole gap on him after just five holes and completed 14 holes in less than one hour and 45 minutes and probably closer to one hour and 30 minutes.

I wasn’t running around, by any means, and actually made sure I was giving proper thought to exactly what I was trying to do with every shot. I also had a clear course in front of me and, in fairness, that’s not the case when it comes to most rounds of golf.

However, it left me wondering why those who play the game at a snail’s pace can glean any enjoyment from being out on a course for up to, say, four hours, and, if they do, they clearly have little consideration for others.

That’s also the case, of course, when it comes to the people who don’t repair pitchmarks, something, sadly, that appears to happen a lot more these days than I can recall when I was introduced to the game a long time ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’d like to think it’s a reflection of the sport that my passion for the game has never diminished over the years and it’s very rare that I don’t step on to any first tee feeling that I’m not going to get some sort of enjoyment from it.

I fear that belief could be tested as I play in a few more competitions this year, but, and this should be the case at every single club golfer in Scotland, we can all do our bit to make this great game something that everyone should feel proud to be part of.