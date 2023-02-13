It’s that time of year again. The deadline is looming to enter the match-play competitions at my home club and, as always seems to have been the case, it’s left me humming and hawing.

Our correspondent Martin Dempster is looking forward to the new season from a playing perspective - but will that last?

Why should I be reluctant to try my luck in them? Well, quite frankly, it’s because I’ve been so dreadful in past attempts that it seems a complete waste of time. I could say that I’d struggle to arrange ties in July, August and September, but there’s a slim chance of me even finding that out.

I’ve suffered some shocking defeats, the majority of which, with all due respect to the players I was up against, have been partly self-inflicted due to my shocking mindset when it comes to competitive golf.

I can only recall one occasion when I went out in such a match and played pretty decent. But, after seeing that halted by bad weather when I was leading after ten holes, I was then well and truly gubbed when we reconvened.

In another encounter, I let an opponent get into my head due to the fact he wouldn’t concede tap-ins, claiming afterwards that he was unaware that was allowed. I’m still not convinced about that, but it shouldn’t have mattered.

I think it’s because I write about the game that my mind is all over the place when I either have a card and pencil in my hand or find myself in a head-to-head situation. When I play a bounce game, my mindset is totally different and, every now and again, I come off the course feeling I can actually play the game to a decent standard. Okay, I’ll admit that’s not very often!

However, I was really excited a few weeks ago when I received an email saying that “your new WHS Handicap Index is 12.6”, which meant my Course Handicap was going to be 13.

Yes, I’d love to get down to single figures before I’m done and dusted, but the prospect of having two shots more than I did in 2021 and one more than last year was quite appealing heading into this particular campaign.

I say ‘was’ because, lo and behold, without even hitting a competitive blow since that first email landed, I’ve received a second one saying that “your new Handicap Index is 11.6”. So 12 it is for that Course Handicap.

That feels like a bit of a defeat before I’ve even got started, but, even though I will probably live to regret it, I’m going to give it a go in those match-play competitions this year.

By the time the first-round ties come around, I’m aiming to be more relaxed about them but, at the same time, be a lot better mentally. It’s taken me close to 60 and the last 40 years have been a bit of a waste really, but it’s refreshing to sense a bit of clarity when it comes to what you actually feel you are trying to achieve when it comes to your own game.

Personally, my main joy from this great game will always come from both watching and writing about players and that is from grass-roots level all the way to the top of the ladder and both men and women. But it’s time to give myself a kick up the backside and not feel defeated before I’ve even stepped on to the first tee in those competitions this year.