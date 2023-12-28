Golf correspondent Martin Dempster picks out his highlights from the past 12 months

Spectators twirl their hats and caps at Patrick Cantlay during the Saturday afternoon fourball matches in the Ryder Cup in Rome. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

1 The result was obviously a fact as Europe regained the trophy, but it was an absolute joy and pleasure to be in Rome for this year’s Ryder Cup. It was a brilliant event in every respect and the atmosphere out on the course at Marco Simone Golf Club was electric. I’ll never forget standing behind the 16th green on Saturday afternoon and seeing thousands of fans around the entire hole twirling their hats in the air and basically taking the mickey out of Patrick Cantlay as he made his way down the fairway after it had been claimed that he hadn’t been wearing a cap as part of a financial protest. Shortly afterwards, it was terrific to see the joy on Bob MacIntyre’s face as he celebrated a first Ryder Cup win alongside Justin Rose. I’ll also remember this trip being one that I almost missed my flight home, jumping into a taxi after a packed train hadn’t move from a city centre station and, for the first time in my life, saying to a driver: “Airport please….as fast as you can!”

2 I’ve never hidden my love for the Dispatch Trophy, the historic Edinburgh team tournament staged at the Braids, and there was something special about the opening day of this year’s edition. The number of teams taking part may have dropped dramatically over the past decade, which is partly down to lots of banks, insurance companies and other companies no longer being in existence, but there’s no hiding what it means to those who still play in it. As a consequence, that Saturday was possibly my favourite day of the whole year on a golf course.

3 I’d covered the Walker Cup at Nairn, Ganton, Royal County Down, Royal Lytham and Royal Liverpool and enjoyed watching Great Britain & Ireland take on the US at all of those venues. What an absolute treat it was, though, to do so at St Andrews as the biennial event returned there to mark 100 years since it was first staged at the home of golf. In glorious weather, thousands of fans loved getting the chance to get up close and personal with the players as they were allowed to walk on the fairways and stand on the edge of the greens. A bonus for me was getting the chance to catch up with Steve Scott, a long-time golf writing colleague who served The Courier magnificently as both its golf and rugby correspondent until earlier this year. And, boy, did we put the world to rights!

Bob MacIntyre was presented with the Jock MacVicar Trophy, awarded to the leading home player in the Genesis Scottish Open, by The Scotsman's golf correspondent Martin Dempster. Picture: Stephen Pond/Getty Images.

4 It may not have been the trophy he’d hoped to pick up after hitting a wonder shot to set up a birdie at the 72nd hole only to be denied by Rory McIlroy’s sensational birdie-birdie finish in the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. But, at the same time, it was really nice to see Bob MacIntyre claim the Jock MacVicar Trophy as the leading home player in the Rolex Series event. The pair, after all, shared a connection through being Argyll & Bute men and MacIntyre showed his class he stood by himself as the side of the road as the legendary Scottish golf writer made his way to his resting place near his beloved Dunaverty Golf Club after passing away in 2021. MacVicar would certainly have approved of MacIntyre’s name being added to the trophy that now bears his name.

5 Over the past few years, I’ve been asked by the organisers of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic to host an interview during the event at Emirates Golf Club, having previously conducted Q&As with Thomas Bjorn and Colin Montgomere. On this occasion, it was with Ryan Fox and took place in one of the hospitality suites. The Kiwi was an absolute dream as he opened up to guests of Arena and I was absolutely delighted to learn a few months later through his manager, Ian Keenan, that Fox now wears the same company’s logo after securing a sponsorship on the back of that evening. Golf has lots of great people involved in the game and he’s definitely one of them.

6 This is a personal one and involved a rare golfing success for yours truly. It came in The Open Media Day at Royal Liverpool as I somehow managed to gain sufficient points to get my hands on The R&A Salver. I’ll admit that I surprised myself that day and had a chuckle to myself when, in his media conference on the eve of the 151st Open, The R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers joked that I’d probably had difficulty hitting the green at the new par-3 17th hole on the Hoylake course when I’d actually knocked my tee shot on to the middle of the green and comfortably walked off with a par that felt very comforting indeed, especially when it proved to be pivotal in that unexpected but welcome triumph.

7 It was partly due to it being my first event after The Open and feeling that it had been so busy out on the course at Royal Liverpool, but what a joy it was to be at Dundonald Links in early August for the Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open. It had a real family feel to it in terms of the crowd in attendance and there was no hiding the fact youngsters were being inspired watching some of the world’s best players in action, including the winner, Frenchwoman Celine Boutier. The owners of Dundonald Links have helped create a lovely warm feeling for the event and it also happens to be very near to the top of the list when it comes food during the season and I love my grub!

Fans enjoyed being able to walk on the Old Course fairways during the Walker Cup at St Andrews in September. Picture: Oisin Keniry/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.