Martin Dempster: Dumbarnie Links looks like another gem for Fife

It’s not due to open until spring 2020 but a first glimpse of a new course that has been built on the Fife coast overlooking the Firth of Forth has certainly set tongues wagging.

Dumbarnie Links has been created at Lower Largo by Clive Clark, a former Ryder Cup player, for OB Sports Golf Management, an American-based company that manages around 60 courses and country clubs in the US.

The release of a first picture at the end of the construction phase has generated a positive response from the Scottish golfing public, with Clark confident he has created something that will be another jewel in the Kingdom’s golfing crown.

“There was already so much to be excited for with Dumbarnie Links – a spectacular parcel of land with extraordinary sweeping panoramic water views over the Firth of Forth, in the ideal location for a bucket-list golf experience,” said the Englishman. “With everything else that has gone right so far in the early stages, there is a palpable energy about how great this genuine links golf course is going to be. It’s very exciting.”

It’s good news, too, that, according to OB Sports’ Luke Beardmore, it is to be a “fully-public access course”.