Marcel Siem, one of the most popular players in the game, bridged a nine-year gap to become a winner again on the DP World Tour by landing an emotional victory in the Hero Indian Open as Euan Walker recorded his best finish on the circuit.

Siem, who found himself back playing on the Challenge Tour in 2020 and 2021, signed off with a four-under-par 68 at DLF Golf and Country Club on the outskirts of New Delhi to finish with a 14-under total.

That gave the 42-year-old German a one-shot victory over compatriot Yannik Paul (70) and Dutchman Joost Luiten (68) as the trio fought out a thrilling title battle on the last day in the event’s first staging since 2019.

It was Siem’s fifth DP World Tour triumph but first since landing the BMW Masters in 2014, having previously won the 2004 Dunhill Championship, Open de France in 2012 then the Trophee Hassan II the following year.

Marcel Siem poses with the trophy after winning the Hero Indian Open at DLF Golf and Country Club. Picture: Sajjad Hussaian/AFP via Getty Images.

“I’ve worked really hard and it’s crazy,” said Siem, who had started the day a shot behind Paul but closed with a five-birdie salvo to leave his countryman having to settle for second spot for the second Sunday running after he’d also finished in that position behind Thorbjorn Olesen in the Thailand Classic.

“Second kickstart for my career,” added Siem, who picked up a cheque for just over €320,819. “I was gone. Lost my card, Challenge Tour, Q School. Thank you so much to my family, my team and my sponsors. I think there’s more to come now.”

Now based in Mauritius, Mettmann-born Siem lit up the 2021 Open at Royal St George’s with a passionate performance and he wore his heart on his sleeve once more.

“Coming from top 20s straight to a win [is unexpected],” he admitted. “My goal this week was a top ten. I never really had the feeling that this was my week. I thought I needed to do something special to win this golf tournament.”

Euan Walker in action during the final round of the Hero Indian Open at DLF Golf and Country Club. Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images.

He’s now turned a Qualifying School category into a winner’s one. “Now I can choose and pick where I want to go again, it makes life a lot easier,” said Siem. “I can prepare properly on the golf course, it’s a life-changer. I just can’t believe it. It’s amazing.”

Walker, one of the last players to get into the field, made the most of his opportunity by finishing joint-13th, finishing with a birdie for a closing 70 and a four-under total. His previous best effort in 15 starts on the main tour had been joint-38th in the 2021 Dutch Open.

“The week has been really good,” admitted the 26-year-old Scot. “It's by far the best I have played in a DP World Tour event, so you’ve got to be really happy about that, especially my third event of the year.”

His next assignment will also be in India but back on the Challenge Tour. “My category will get me into a few DP World Tour events, but it just l depend if it makes sense for me to consider them as I need to make the most on the Challenge Tour Rankings.”

Elsewhere, Michael Stewart signed off with a 66 to finish joint-20th in the Challenge Tour’s Nelson Mandela Bay Championship in Port Elizabeth, where Dylan Mostert landed the title.