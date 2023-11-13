Marc Warren storms home in 29 to stay in DP World Tour card battle
The four-time tour winner found himself back involved in the card battle for the first time since 2018 after finishing outside the top 116 in this season’s Race to Dubai Rankings.
He was heading for another dose of disappointment after finding himself struggling to make the 72-hole cut in the six-round marathon at Lumine Golf in Tarragona.
But, with his back against the wall, Warren was sparked into life by an eagle-3 at the second - his 11th hole of the day - on the Lakes Course before adding five birdies in the last six holes.
In signing for a 66, Warren moved to six under, making the cut with a stroke to spare, and sits joint-53rd in the battle to finish in the top 25 and ties.
Disappointingly, Daniel Young was the only other Scot to progress to the final two rounds and he’s slipped out of the card zone following a 70 on the Lakes Course.
“It was a pretty boring round of golf,” said Perth man Young, who is joint-31st on nine under. “I was never in any trouble, but I didn’t make enough birdies.”
Young secured his Challenge Tour status at the same venue in 2019 but is now gunning for a seat at the top table. “After starting bogey-bogey on Friday, I managed to get myself back in it,” he added. “But now you’ve got to get the skates on the next two days. You’ve got everything to gain now and nothing to lose.”
As Italian Filippo Celli extended his lead to three shots by moving to 21 under on the back of a 66, Craig Howie agonisingly fell short of the cut mark after dropping three shots in his three holes. It was also the end of the card chase this year for Callum McNeill, Callum Fyfe, Oliver Roberts and Ryan Lumsden.
