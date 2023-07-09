Marc Warren increased the number of Scots teeing up in next week’s 151st Open to seven after securing a spot at Royal Liverpool in his “Last Chance Saloon”.

The 42-year-old joined Spaniard Nacho Elvira and Finland’s Kalle Samooja in booking their spots in the season’s final major through the Made in HimmerLand event in Denmark.

In Warren’s case, it was courtesy of his best finish of the season on the DP World Tour as he came home in two-under-par in the closing circuit to claim a share of fourth spot.

“Yeah, unbelievable,” said Warren of joining Bob MacIntyre, Ewen Ferguson, Richie Ramsay, Connor Syme, Michael Stewart and Graeme Robertson in the field for the Claret Jug event on Merseyside.

Marc Warren is flanked by Open Championship committee members Gavin Lawrie and Ada O'Sullivan after securing his spot in the Claret Jug event at Royal Liverpool. Picture: The R&A

“It was going to be five or six weeks off (due partly to him not being in field for Genesis Scottish Open) and I knew coming into this week that it was ‘Last Chance Saloon’. So the main thing going out today was to try and qualify for The Open - that’s what I was trying to keep in my head more than anything else.

"I think it’s a great achievement as I’ve not had many great results recently, so to pluck one out of the bag and take one of the last spots for The Open is amazing.”

Warren played in the last Open at Hoylake in 2014, when he tied for 39th behind Rory McIlroy, and will be making his fifth appearance in total.