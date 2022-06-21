Major winners Minjee Lee and Jennifer Kupcho to play in Women's Scottish Open

Minjee Lee waits to play a shot during last year's Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open at Dumbarnie Links. Picture: David Cannon/Getty Images.

Lee, sister of current men’s Scottish Open champion Min Woo, won her second major title at the US Women’s Open earlier this month by four shots.

The world No 3, a two-time winner on the LPGA Tour this year, is currently the highest-ranked player entered for the $2 million event in Ayrshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I have great memories of playing in this event and its always so special to come back to Scotland,” said Lee.

“My brother Min Woo won the Scottish Open last year, which was a huge win for him, and it definitely gives me a little extra incentive to try and win the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open title so we have one each.”

American Kupcho captured her first major title in April by winning The Chevron Championship. She the added a second LPGA title on Sunday at the Meijer LPGA Classic, beating Ireland’s Leona Maguire and world No.2 Nelly Korda in a play-off. She will be looking to make her first cut in three appearances at this year’s Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open.

“I’m really excited to play in this year’s Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open,” said Kupcho. “I last played this event in 2020, so I’m looking forward to being back and taking on the challenge of true links golf again.

“This has already been such a special year for me winning my first major and I will definitely be leaning on that experience to give me the extra boost of confidence that the tough Scottish coastal courses demand."

This year’s Women’s Scottish Open field is the strongest yet, with 17 major winners already entered and more set to sign up before the entry deadline closes on 13 July.

All four current men’s major champions will be in the line up for next month’s men’s Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian.