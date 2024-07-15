‘We have to make choices if we want to continue to build on the significant growth in participation’

Concern about the “perception” of men’s professional golf due to huge rises in prize-money over the past couple of years have been expressed ahead of the 152nd Open in Scotland this week.

The warning about where the sport has got itself in terms of the gigantic sums of money on offer at the top end of the men’s game was issued by The R&A’s CEO, Martin Slumbers, in the build up to the season’s final major at Royal Troon.

For the tenth staging of the Claret Jug event at the Ayrshire venue, the world’s top players will be competing for a total prize pot of $17 million, which represents a $500,000 increase on 2023 at Royal Liverpool.

The winner on Sunday will receive $3.1 million, which is $100,000 more than Brian Harman’s pay-day as the American was crowned Champion Golfer of the Year on the Wirral 12 months ago.

According to Slumbers, who is stepping down from his role later in the year and will be succeeded by current Northampton Saints chief executive Mark Darbon, the minimal increase by the St Andrews-based organisation is a measured step.

“The R&A has a responsibility to strike a balance between maintaining The Open’s position in the global game, providing the funds required for governance and developing amateur and recreational golf in 146 countries internationally,” said Slumbers.

“We have to make choices if we want to continue to build on the significant growth in participation that is essential for golf’s future.

“We remain concerned about the impact substantial increases in men’s professional prize-money are having on the perception of the sport and its long-term financial sustainability.

“We are determined to act with the interests of the global game in mind as we pursue our goal of ensuring golf continues to thrive in 50 years’ time.”

LIV Golf League events carry $20 million prize funds and that’s not including additional team purses, with the PGA Tour’s Signature Tour event, which were introduced as a reactionary measure to the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit being launched just over two years ago, offering the same purse.

On the major front, this year’s US Open prize pot was $21.5m while $20m was up for grabs in The Masters and the total on offer in the PGA Championship was $18.5m.

In comparison, last week’s women’s major, the Amundi Evian Championship in France, was worth $8m while last year’s AIG Women’s Open, which is also run by The R&A, had $9m on offer.

After handing back the Claret Jug at Royal Troon, Harman was asked if he’d play in the game’s oldest major if he effectively found himself being paid less for performing well or even for nothing at all.