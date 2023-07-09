Made In HimmerLand: Final-day woe for Scots duo Richie Ramsay and Bob MacIntyre as Rasmus Hojgaard lands home spoils

Talk about a sore one from a Scottish perspective. First Bob MacIntyre looked to be heading for victory in the Made in HimmerLand event in Denmark. Then, after he was stopped in his tracks by a triple-bogey 7 at the 13th, Richie Ramsay led playing the last only to finish with a double-bogey 6.

Rasmus Hojgaard, right, is congratulated by Nacho Elvira after winning a six-hole play-off to become the first home winner of the Made in HimmerLand at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort in Denmark. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

Instead of a tartan triumph, it ended up as Danish delight as Rasmus Højgaard, who’d started the day six shots behind but thrilled the home fans with a brilliant closing 64, beat Spaniard Nacho Elvira, the overnight leader, at the sixth extra hole after they’d tied on 13-under, one ahead of Ramsay (69) and two better than a group that included both MacIntyre (71) and Marc Warren (68). “It is a dream come true to win a home event,” said Højgaard, who was sprayed with champagne by his twin brother, Nicolai, after landing a fourth DP World Tour title and becoming the first Dane to land this prize.

On a day when Scottish duo Sandy Scott and Grant Forrest both made a hole in one at the iconic 16th at the Farsø venue, MacIntyre looked to have taken matters by the scruff of the neck after going out in three under to move into the lead. The Oban man was still looking good in his bid to land a third DP World Tour triumph after starting for home with three solid pars before a wayward tee shot at the 13th led to things starting to unravel and, not for the first time this season, leave him feeling that a victory had slipped through his fingers.

He tried to have a whack at his second shot in the deep rough but only ended up making the situation worse and, after taking a penalty drop, his first horror hole of the week couldn’t have come at a more inopportune moment. From being out in front, he suddenly found himself chasing and, after dropping another shot at the 15th then being unable to make a birdie at the short 16th, his chance to reignite his Ryder Cup bid heading into the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open had gone.

Bob MacIntyre's face says it all at the end of his final round in the Made in HimmerLand event at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort in Denmark. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

Ramsay, who’d started the day two off the lead, suffered an early setback when running up a bogey-6 after having to take a penalty drop at the fifth before hauling himself back into contention with birdies at the sixth, eighth and 14th. When he then rolled in a 23-footer down the hill for a 2 at the 16th, he suddenly found himself out in front on 14-under-par before coming close to opening up a two-shot cushion following one of the best drives of his career at the 17th.

He’d have been looking for the same again at the tough 18th but pulled it a touch and, though it bounced out of the long stuff into the first cut, he was faced with a tough second. “Oh no, get down,” shouted Ramsay after failing to turn it over and seeing it end up in a water hazard. He had a five-footer for a bogey that would have got him into the play-off but that stayed above ground. “Today will hurt for a long time, but I did play very well,” admitted Ramsay in a post on social media.