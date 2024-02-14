Capital club also introduces change to its tee-box system as part of ‘modernisation’ move

Lynn Abernethy appointed as Prestonfield's first female club captain
Prestonfield Golf Club has appointed its first female club captain after Lynn Abernethy, a stalwart of the Edinburgh venue, was elected for the role.
“This historic move not only marks a significant step towards gender equality within the club but also symbolises a broader commitment to inclusivity in the sport,” said a press release issued by the Capital club.
Abernethy, a former hospitality general manager, has served as member of the club council for several years, playing a pivotal role in shaping the club's direction. “Her dedication to improving the club, coupled with her passion for the game, made her a natural choice for the position,” added the press release.
In a parallel move towards modernisation, Prestonfield has recently implemented a change in its tee-box system. The removal of ‘gents’ and ‘ladies’ designations has paved the way for an ability-based tee system, ensuring that golfers of all skill levels can enjoy the course on equal footing.
With the future in mind, the club also has a dedicated team of 10 adult members who coach their 100-plus junior members. The coaching takes place outside over the spring and summer months using two par-3 holes. Winter coaching is now conducted in a state-of-the-art indoor training studio.
"I am honoured to take on the role of club captain and I am excited about the positive changes we are making,” said Abernety. “By embracing inclusivity and modernising our approach to the game, we are not only breaking barriers but also ensuring that our golf club remains a welcoming space for all."
