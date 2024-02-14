Capital club also introduces change to its tee-box system as part of ‘modernisation’ move

Newly-elected Prestonfield club captain Lynn Abernethy, right, is pictured club with member Freya Constable after her win in the Scottish Girls' Championship in 2022. Picture: Prestonfield Golf Club

Prestonfield Golf Club has appointed its first female club captain after Lynn Abernethy, a stalwart of the Edinburgh venue, was elected for the role.

“This historic move not only marks a significant step towards gender equality within the club but also symbolises a broader commitment to inclusivity in the sport,” said a press release issued by the Capital club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abernethy, a former hospitality general manager, has served as member of the club council for several years, playing a pivotal role in shaping the club's direction. “Her dedication to improving the club, coupled with her passion for the game, made her a natural choice for the position,” added the press release.

In a parallel move towards modernisation, Prestonfield has recently implemented a change in its tee-box system. The removal of ‘gents’ and ‘ladies’ designations has paved the way for an ability-based tee system, ensuring that golfers of all skill levels can enjoy the course on equal footing.

With the future in mind, the club also has a dedicated team of 10 adult members who coach their 100-plus junior members. The coaching takes place outside over the spring and summer months using two par-3 holes. Winter coaching is now conducted in a state-of-the-art indoor training studio.