Lukewarm response to call from Justin Thomas for 'neutral' Ryder Cup courses
Speaking at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, the two-time PGA champion said he’d like to see an “unbiased” organisation set up courses for the biennial event after the last five matches all produced home wins.
Guy Kinnings, Ryder Cup Europe’s executive director, was asked for his thoughts on the suggestion from Thomas as he announced Luke Donald’s reappointment as European captain for the 2025 match in New York.
“I think it's recognised that there are always, you know, slight advantages to hosting and being at home,” said Kinnings. Referring to this year’s contest in Rome, he added: “I think, if you recall, when we first started playing on the Marco Simone course for an Italian Open, the sense was that a very US favourable course had been designed. Of course, until it's finally set up you don't know.
“The reality is that I think there's a sense around this, but actually in many ways these players, in large part, play week-in, week-out together, and I'm not sure that there's an obvious way to gain a huge advantage, I think, in the sense that there are other factors that will come into play in terms of what motivates a team to play as well as it possibly can.
“Certainly everyone wants to create something that's as fair as possible to create the most compelling sporting contest. So I'm pretty sure that will be the goal with whoever's hosting.”
