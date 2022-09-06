Luke Donald welcomes Ryder Cup boost in shape of new Hero Cup

Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO of Hero MotoCorp, and Guy Kinnings, European Ryder Cup Director and the DP World Tour’s Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer, shake on the new Hero Cup. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

To be held in Abu Dhabi in January, the new event will involve two ten-man teams comprising players from Great Britain & Ireland and Continental Europe.

They will be selected by Donald, Europe’s Ryder Cup captain, in consultation with two team captains, who will be named in due course.

Introduced to give both captains and players experience in a team event, the Seve Trophy was held between 2000 and 2013. It was then replaced by the EurAsia Cup between 2014 and 2018, which involved Team Europe taking on Team Asia.

“One of the first things I was keen to do when I was appointed as Ryder Cup captain was to reinstate a team match-play contest to give playing and leadership experience to future Ryder Cup players, vice-captains and captains,” said Donald.

“I spoke to a number of former Ryder Cup captains who were strong advocates of how similar events in the past have benefitted players who were pushing to make Ryder Cup teams, as well as their own captaincy journey. I am, therefore, grateful to Hero MotoCorp and the DP World Tour for supporting the concept of the Hero Cup.”

The event will take place on 13-15 January - the week before the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links. The two teams will be confirmed following the conclusion of the 2022 DP World Tour Championship in Dubai in November.

With performance on the DP World Tour Rankings taken into account in the player selection process, Ewn Ferguson is likely to be in the frame following his two wins this season.

The Hero Cup extends Hero MotoCorp’s long-term relationship with the European Tour Group, which began at the 2015 Hero Indian Open.

Since then, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles, has also supported the Hero Challenge, as well as the Hero Open, held at Fairmont St Andrews the last two years.

Dr Pawan Munjal, Hero MotorCorp’s chairman & CEO said: “We have always supported innovation in golf and this new team match-play event on the DP World Tour is certainly an interesting format.

“We are happy to extend our long-term partnership with the European Tour Group. I am sure the Hero Cup will support and provide an opportunity to the talented European players to showcase their incredible skill to a global audience. We are excited to be part of this.”

Guy Kinnings, European Ryder Cup director, added: “The Hero Cup is another example of Hero MotoCorp’s commitment to innovation in golf and to our Tour in general.

“We are therefore extremely grateful to Dr Munjal for his continued support and for backing this new event which is an evolution of our proud tradition of team match play events.