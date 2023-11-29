Luke Donald has become Europe’s first repeat Ryder Cup captain in 30 years after the winning skipper in Rome in September was reappointed for the 2025 match at Bethpage Black in New York.

Bathgate legend Bernard Gallacher, who tasted victory in the final match in his three-term stint at Oak Hill in 1995, was the last person to be a repeat captain after Tony Jacklin was at the helm four times on the trot for Europe prior to that.

But, after replacing Henrik Stenson following his decision to join the LIV Golf League and then leading the home side to a 16.5-11.5 success at Marco Simone Golf Club on the outskirts of the Italian capital, Donald had the full backing of his players to do it again and that has convinced Ryder Cup Europe chiefs that it was time to go back to a repeat captain rather than looking for a new one.

It means that the 45-year-old Englishman will be aiming to become only the second captain to lead Europe to victories both home and away after Jacklin, who achieved the double at The Belfry in 1985 and Muirfield Village two years later.

European captain Luke Donald and his players celebrate after winning the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

“I’m delighted and honoured to have been given the chance to lead Team Europe in the Ryder Cup once again,” said Donald. “Great opportunities don’t come along very often in life and I’m a great believer that when they do, you need to grab them with both hands – this is one of these moments.

“I’ve been fortunate as a player to have had many amazing times in the Ryder Cup over the years and so to add being a winning captain to that, to form bonds with the 12 players like we did in Italy and to get the result we did, was very special indeed.

“The Ryder Cup means so much to me, so to be captain again and have the chance to create more history by becoming only the second European captain to win back-to-back is exciting.

“There is no question that being a captain away from home is a tough task. But I have never shied away from challenges throughout my career and it is precisely the kind of thing that motivates me. I can’t wait to get another 12-strong team to Bethpage in 2025.”

The appointment was welcomed by Ryder Cup executive director Guy Kinnings, who said: “Luke was a superb captain in Rome and we are delighted that he will be returning to the role for the 2025 Ryder Cup in New York.

“He demonstrated clear, calm and meticulous leadership skills in Rome, and all those qualities will be big assets again for Luke and Team Europe as they take on the considerable challenge of trying to retain the Ryder Cup against a strong US Team backed by passionate support in New York.”