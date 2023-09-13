Ludvig Aberg set to be Solheim Cup fan before playing in Ryder Cup
Speaking on the eve of an appearance in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth along with the 11 players he’ll join forces with on that mission in Rome, the Swede revealed he is heading to Finca Cortesin in Spain next week.
“I am, actually, for a few days,” said Aberg, smiling, after initially only saying his destination was southern Spain before admitting that he’ll be cheering on Suzann Pettersen’s European team against the US in the Solheim Cup.
“My caddie, Jack, his fiancée, Madelene Sagstrom, is playing the Solheim Cup. So we're going to be there a few days and root for the Europeans and then try to do some practice as well.”
Aberg secured one of Luke Donald’s six captain’s picks for the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup after landing a maiden win on the DP World Tour in just his ninth start as a professional.
The 23-year-old Swedish sensation joined his team-mates at a get-together at Marco Simone Golf Club on the outskirts of Rome earlier this week and claimed a notable scalp playing alongside Viktor Hovland.
“He’s good. He’s very good,” said Aberg of world No 2 Rory McIlroy. “But, yeah, me and Viktor played a match against him and Tommy [Fleetwood]. We ended up winning on the 16th hole which was fun.”
Aberg’s main strength is his accuracy off the tee and that could be a key weapon on a Marco Simone course where the rough was described by Shane Lowry as “pretty penal in spots”. Agreeing, Aberg said: “I can definitely see that value and try to get it in the fairway.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.