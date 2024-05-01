Tommy Fleetwood also commits to tee up in $9 million Rolex Series event in East Lothian

Masters runner-up Ludvig Aberg is joining Ryder Cup team-mate and defending champion Rory McIlroy in this summer’s Genesis Scottish Open in East Lothian.

Adding to a Rome reunion, Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland have also been confirmed for the Rolex Series event at The Renaissance Club on 11-14 July.

Aberg and Hovland earned a place in the history books in that Ryder Cup in Italy as they joined forces to dish out a record 9&7 defeat to world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and five-time major winner Brooks Koepka.

Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland celebrate with Rory McIlroy celebrate after Europe's win in last year's Ryder Cup in Rome. Picture: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images.

That came after Aberg was still flying under the radar when he made his DP World Tour debut as a professional in last year’s tournament on Scotland’s Golf Coast.

The Swede missed the cut after rounds of 71 and 68 before winning the Omega European Masters a few weeks later to earn a pick from European captain Luke Donald for the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on the outskirts of the Italian capital.

After helping the home side regain the trophy, Adverb then landed a breakthrough win on the PGA Tour before finishing second in his first-ever major appearance at Augusta National last month.

“I’ve had a memorable year since I last played this event, and I’m aiming to keep that form going into the summer in Scotland,” said the world No 6. “The Rolex Series tournaments are always special to play in, and I’m looking forward to getting back to Renaissance Club and playing in front of the Scottish fans.”

Hovland, the world No 7 and last year’s FedEx Cup winner, will be teeing up in the event for just the third time, having missed the cut in 2022 before finishing joint-25th behind McIlroy last year.

“It’s always a fun week,” said the Norwegian. “It’s a great time to have the DP World Tour and PGA Tour guys coming together in the week before The Open.”

Fleetwood, who won the inaugural Dubai Invitational earlier in the year, came close to winning this event in 2020, when he lost in a play-off to fellow Englishman Aaaron Rai. “The tournament makes up a great two weeks and I’m looking forward to back-to-back events in Scotland this July,” said Fleetwood.

The trio join McIlroy, as well as Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose and Justin Thomas, in committing to the $9 million event.