Louise Duncan features in R&A 'Making The Cut' documentary

Louise Duncan in action during the final round of last year's AIG Women's Open at Carnoustie. Picture: Charlie Crowhurst/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.

‘Louise Duncan: Making The Cut’ is being aired by Sky Sports Golf at 8pm tonight (Monday 1 August) and can also be viewed on The R&A’s website as well as its YouTube channel.

The documentary goes behind-the-scenes on the Scot’s thrilling journey over the last 18 months. That saw her win the Women’s Amateur Championship in record-breaking fashion last June and go on to wow the home crowds and post a top-ten finish at the AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie.

Exclusive contributions to the documentary are made by Duncan, former Women’s British Open champion Georgia Hall and Dean Robertson, High Performance Golf Coach at the University of Stirling.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, and Duncan’s mum, Alina, also feature in a unique feature on the life of a talented amateur golfer and what it takes to reach the higher echelons of the sport.

“I never tried to go professional as I didn’t think I was ever good enough,” admits Duncan in the documentary. “My dream is now to win a major championship, wherever that is. Doing it in Scotland would obviously be the dream come true.”

Hall, who played with Duncan in the first two rounds of the AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie, added, “We had a lot of fun together. It was really nice to see someone so driven. She’s definitely one of the best I’ve ever played with.”

The 22-year-old returns to the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield this week after her exploits 12 months ago, when she was only two strokes off the lead going into the final round.

The AIG Women’s Open takes place from 4–7 August at Muirfield, with tickets on sale via aigwomensopen.com.