One voice stood out above the others as Louise Duncan raised a hearty cheer by rolling in a six-footer for a closing birdie in the first round of the Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open and the home player knew exactly who it belonged to.

Louise Duncan sizes up her second shot on the tenth hole with caddie Dean Robertson in the first round of the Freed Group Women's Scottish Open presented by Trust Golf at Dundonald Links. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

“It was nice to play in front of a few family and friends,” admitted Duncan as she reflected on a pleasing day’s work in her native Ayrshire in the shape of a one-under-par 71 in the tougher afternoon conditions, “and (fiance) Jordan’s dad, Hamilton Hughes, was very vocal when I holed birdie putts (laughing).”

His cheer from the side of the green at the par-5 18th was certainly merited after the 23-year-old finished birdie-bogey-birdie-birdie to sit handily-placed at the end of the opening circuit in the $2 million tournament. “I don’t know where that finish came from,” said Duncan of her closing salvo. “I always find the back nine so much harder and that was definitely harder today, but I just played nicely.”

A birdie-2 at the 15th was set up by a 3-iron to around ten feet before converting a putt from a similar distance after having a wedge for her approach from the semi-rough at the 17th. “To then birdie the last as well was a nice way to finish,” she added.

Scottish No 1 Gemma Dryburgh tees off the seventh during the first round at Dundonald Links in Ayrshire. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

Around the same time as Duncan was setting out, Japan’s Hinako Shibuno was setting the clubhouse target with an eight-under-par 64. “The first time I saw it was when I was teeing off ten and I thought ‘that’s ridiculous’,” declared Duncan. In the circumstances, though, her own effort was praiseworthy.

“It wasn’t easy out there,” said the 2021 Women’s Amateur champion. “I didn’t think it was going to be that difficult, but it was pretty tough. The greens were faster than the practice days and the wind was stronger. Other than that, it was really easy (laughing). No, it was a really tough day, so under par is a great score.

“The wind was pumping into us on 13 and 14, making them really tricky holes just because it makes them so long and downwind wasn’t easy either. There are strategically-placed bunkers out there, which isn’t ideal in these conditions, but you’ve just got to keep out of them.”

Duncan was a bundle of nerves when she made her professional debut in this event 12 months ago, but a booming drive up the first on this occasion backed up her claim about now feeling more comfortable in this environment. “It just came out of the middle. It was as though I just closed my eyes and hit it. I don’t remember hitting it, but I hit it good,” she said, smiling.