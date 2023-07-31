All Sections
Louise Duncan and Heather MacRae secure Women's Scottish Open spots

Louise Duncan and Heather MacRae have both secured invitations for this week’s Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links.
Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
Published 31st Jul 2023, 15:38 BST
 Comment
Louise Duncan made her pro debut in last year's Freed Group Women's Scottish Open and is back in action at Dundonald Links this week. Picture: Tristan Jones/LETLouise Duncan made her pro debut in last year's Freed Group Women's Scottish Open and is back in action at Dundonald Links this week. Picture: Tristan Jones/LET
Louise Duncan made her pro debut in last year's Freed Group Women's Scottish Open and is back in action at Dundonald Links this week. Picture: Tristan Jones/LET

The duo will be teeing up in the $2 million event in Ayrshire through spots handed out by long-term tournament partner VisitScotland.

Duncan and MacRae will join Gemma Dryburgh, Laura Beveridge, Michele Thomson, Kylie Henry and Pamela Pretswell Asher in flying the Saltire in a field containing seven of the world’s top ten.

Duncan made her professional debut in the event at the same venue 12 months ago and has recorded three top-15 finishes since securing her LET card.

Heather McRae pictured playing in the Women's PGA Professional Championship at Kedleston Park Golf Club in 2021. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images.Heather McRae pictured playing in the Women's PGA Professional Championship at Kedleston Park Golf Club in 2021. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images.
Heather McRae pictured playing in the Women's PGA Professional Championship at Kedleston Park Golf Club in 2021. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

“Last year’s Women’s Scottish Open was a huge life moment for me,” said the West Kilbride woman. “I am extremely thankful to VisitScotland for their continued support in my career and hopefully I can use what I’ve learnt from the first year of being professional to have a great week at my home Open.”

MacRae has made over 60 starts on the LET, including a tie for sixth place finish at the 2013 Women’s Scottish Open.

Paul Bush OBE, VisitScotland’s Director of Events said: “VisitScotland are long-term supporters of the Women’s Scottish Open and are thrilled to be able to invite these talented Scottish women to compete amongst the world’s best at Dundonald Links this year.

“We are delighted to help provide Louise this platform to continue progressing her career after turning professional ahead of last year’s event. We are also thrilled to be able to welcome Heather back to this world class event.”

New title sponsor Freed Group awarded invitations to Hong Kong’s Tiffany Chan, Virginie Ding and Wei Wei Zhang.

