Louis Oosthuizen leads in Joburg as Bob McIntyre shoots 68

Louis Oosthuizen will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the South African Open after firing a battling 67 on day three in Johannesburg.

The 2010 Open champion entered the weekend two shots behind fellow South African Charl Schwartzel but the 2011 Masters winner will now have to do the chasing after a disappointing 72.

Oosthuizen moved to 14 under at Randpark Golf Club, with England’s Matt Wallace and Zambian world No. 1,330 Madalitso Muthiya at 11 under alongside Schwartzel.

Oosthuizen holed a long putt for birdie on the first and capitalised on the par-five fourth before handing the shot straight back on the next.

An excellent approach into the sixth helped him turn in 33 and he completed a hat-trick of birdies on par fives as he got up and down from bunkers on the 12th and 14th before birdieing the par-three 15th from 15 feet for a four-shot lead.

Scotland’s Bob McIntyre and four-time major champion Ernie Els are in a group of eight players six shots off the lead.

McIntyre, in his rookie season on the Tour, shot 68. Fellow Scot Ewen Ferguson is three shots further back after a 71 while Marc Warren is another stroke behind after a 70.