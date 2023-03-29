More than half the home players who entered missed out on spots in the upcoming Scottish Boys’ and Girls’ Opens after a ballot favoured competitors from other countries with lower handicaps.

The cut-off for the boys’ event, which is taking place at Lundin Golf Club on 12-14 April, fell at 0.8, which is a record low for the Scottish Golf-run tournament.

A total of 103 Scottish players, led by Walker Cup squad member Connor Graham and 2022 Scottish men’s champion Oliver Mukherjee, had entered but only 48 got into the field for the 72-hole event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the same size of field for the girls’ tournament, which is being held concurrently but at Longniddry, is set to feature just 13 Scottish players after 18 of those who entered were balloted out as that cut-off fell at 5.9.

Just 13 home players will be a field of 144 when Longiddry stages the Scottish Girls' Open next month. Picture: Nick Mailer/Scottish Golf

The two events were first held in the Easter holidays in 2017 after that slot had previously been occupied by the Scottish Boys’ Championship, a closed event.

A number of Scottish players had paid visits to Lundin and Longniddry recently in preparation for the respective events, but some have now been left disappointed at the start of the new domestic season.

On the upside, both tournaments will feature some of the top young talent in Europe as players begin battles to make the Junior Ryder Cup and Junior Solheim Cup teams later this year.

A Scottish Golf spokesperson told The Scotsman: “The strength of the field is to be celebrated and gives those Scottish players that were accepted a chance to compete against the best in the world. This makes achievements at this level extremely significant, where our top amateurs are competing at truly world-class level.

“The record low ballot for the Boys Open demonstrates the health of the high-level game is improving all the time, and we are delighted that so many Scots were accepted into the field.

“There are many opportunities for Scots to secure places in either our Scottish Closed Championships, our U16, U14 Boys’ and Girls’ Championships, or other tournaments.