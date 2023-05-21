Lorna McClymont is making winning a habit after following her recent success in the Welsh equivalent by pulling off back-to-back victories in the Flogas Irish Women’s Amateur Championship.

Milngavie's Lorna McClymont kept her hands on the Flogas Irish Women's Amateur Open trophy after making a successful title defence at Woodbrook in County Wicklow. Picture: Golf Ireland.

Twelve months after claiming the title at County Louth, the Milngavie member and Stirling University student held on to the coveted crown after producing another polished performance at Woodbrook.

Having opened with rounds of 68 and 67, setting the course record on consecutive days in the process, McClymont finished off the job with a solid 71 for a 16-under-par total.

She won by three shots from home player Beth Coulter, who had two eagles in her closing 71, with England’s Jessica Hall two shots further back in third place.

“I have been working on every part of my game, just putting and having confidence in hitting certain shots,” 22-year-old McClymont, who landed her Welsh win at Prestatyn after being pipped in a play-off by compatriot Jasmine Mackintosh in the Scottish Women’s Open at Troon a fortnight earlier, told Golf Ireland.

“But also having the mindset that anything can happen. Being patient and enjoying it was the main thing for me really. I tell myself it’s not over until it’s over. Anything can happen within the space of a hole.

“It’s always staying patient, when things weren’t going my way it was just like, it’s fine there are chances on the back nine I can take. I wasn’t going to be greedy and try and get things. It was just taking it as it came really.”

On an ideal day for scoring in County Wicklow, McClymont started out with a three-shot cushion and quickly showed the chasing pack she meant business by opening with a birdie.

Winner of both The R&A Student Tour Series and the British Universities and Colleges (BUCS) over the past few weeks, she then bogeyed the eighth before following birdies at the tenth and 14th with a title-winning eagle-3 at the 16th.