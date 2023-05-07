Milngavie’s Lorna McClymont added the Welsh Women’s Open Stroke-Play title to her win in the Irish equivalent last year as she led a Scottish 1-2 at Prestatyn.

McClymont signed off with a bogey-free seven-under-par 67 for a 14-under-par total, which gave her a two-shot success over Dunfermline’s Jen Saxton after the overnight leader closed with a 70.

“It’s definitely a nice thing to achieve,” said McClymont, a Stirling University student, of holding two national titles at the same time following her triumph in the Irish event at County Louth on the same weekend a year ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McClymont, who started the final day one shot behind Saxton following opening efforts of 73-68, birdied the second, fourth and sixth to turn in 35.

Milngavie's Lorna McClymont shows off the Welsh Women's Open Stroke-Play Trophy after he win at Prestatyn. Picture: Wales Golf.

The recent British Universities and Colleges (BUCS) Tour Order of Merit winner then produced a telling bust of three birdies to start the journey home before making her seventh gain of the round at the 14th.

“We were close on the front nine,” said McClymont of battling it out with Saxton, last year’s St Rule Trophy winner, “before my birdie at the tenth, where I got up and down, was probably a turning point.”

Having taken a triple-bogey 7 at the 16th in her opening round, McClymont was relieved to negotiate that hole without any drama on this occasion.

“It was nerve-wracking when I stood up on that tee box as I’d put it OB left on Friday and that was on my mind and I had to try and focus on not doing that,” she said.

McClymont was determined not to be denied at the death this time after losing out in a play-off to Jasmine Mackintosh from Murcar Links in last month’s Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open at Murcar Links.

“Yeah, definitely,” she said of this win making up for that particular prize not being landed. “It does help make amends as it was a little disappointing.”

As was the case in that event, McClymont, Mackintosh and Saxton joined forces to win the team prize at Prestatyn, where Mackintosh closed with a 68 to finish in a tie for seventh along with Aucheterarder’s Penelope Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad