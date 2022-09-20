Lorna McClymont cards 60 at Montrose as Russell Chrystie signs for 61 at St Andrews

University of Stirling student Lorna McClymont carded a 13-under-par 60 in the Stirling International at Montrose Links. Picture: The R&A

Milngavie woman McClymont had a five-footer at the last at Montrose Links to become a member of the ‘59 Club’ in the Stirling International.

The opportunity went begging, but a 13-under-par 60 that included two eagles was still a sensational effort from the Stirling student in the first event of the new season on the R&A Student Tour Series.

“It was pretty special - it was cool,” said McClymont of setting a new women’s course record at the Angus venue to sit eight shots clear of the field. “I’m pretty speechless, to be honest.”

The Irish Women’s Open champion holed her second shot with a 9-iron at the fourth for the first of her two eagles before making the second one from 12 feet at the 17th. Her card also contained birdies at the first, third, fifth, sixth, seventh, 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t thinking about it,” she said of her chance to break 60. “I was trying not to and it was the only putt I missed all day.”

McClymont helped Scotland secure a best-ever seventh place in the Women’s World Amateur Team Championship in France last month.

“I took a huge amount of confidence from that as it was nice to contribute to that team effort and I was also pleased with my individual finish,” she said.

St Andrews-based Englishman Russell Chrystie shot a 10-under-par 61 on the New Course to win the St Andrews Classic. Picture: Tartan Pro Tour.

“Today was my first competitive round since the World Amateur Team and it was nice to know that all my hard work is continuing to pay off. It’s a good start to the new student season and hopefully I can keep it up.”

Chrystie, a 28-year-old Englishman who now lives in St Andrews, also went low as he won the St Andrews Classic, the latest event on the Tartan Pro Tour.

He followed an opening 67 with a 10-under-par 61 on the New Course to land a maiden victory on the circuit by a shot from newly-turned professional Rory Franssen (64-65).

“It’s been a bit of a roller-coaster for me the last couple of months and it’s pretty special to get the win,” said Chrystie, who also had two eagles on his card, including a hole out from 100 yards for a 2 at the 15th.

“I can’t even say it’s been a long time coming as I’ve just been playing average stuff. But I knew I was capable of shooting a score like that and today was the day.”

Franssen, who reached the final of the South African Amateur earlier in the year, held a one-shot lead playing the last only to find an awkward spot in a greenside bunker and finish with double-bogey 6.

“All I could do then was wait and see and I thought it was going to be one shy until what happened on the last with Rory, which you never want to see happening to anyone,” added Chrystie, who picked up a £3,800 top prize.