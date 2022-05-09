Lorna McClymont adds to Scottish success by winning Irish Women's Open

The 21-year-old Milngavie member and Stirling student signed off in style with three straight birdies to finish as she posted a nine-under 213 total.

McClymont had opened with rounds of 73 and 70 before closing with another 70, which started with a double-bogey 6 but was then followed by five birdies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Yeah, it feels pretty good,” she replied to being asked how it felt to claim the coveted crown. I think it’s still sinking in.”

Her success came on the back of North Berwick’s Grace Crawford landing a first home success for 20 years in the Scottish Women’ Open at Troon then adding the R&A Girls’ Under-16 title at Enville the following week.

McClymont had tasted success herself earlier in the year, winning three events on the R&A Student Tour Series.

“I’ve been in good form this year, which has been great,” she added. “I think the main difference has been staying patient and just trusting myself, though obviously the golf has been good, too.

“I think that through the R&A Series, the confidence I gained from those events has helped massively.”

Milngavie's Lorna McClymont poses with the trophy after winning the Flogas Irish Women's Open Amateur at County Louth by four shots. Picture: Golf Ireland.

As has being part of the Stirling programme, having just completed her second year there doing Sports Studies after a two-year spell prior to that at Elmwood College.

“Massively important,” said McClymont of being part of a golf programme that is run by DEan Robertson and also currently includes R&A Women’s Amateur champion Louise Duncan.

“That’s probably been the key factor in my improvement. The support you get there is unbelievable, so a lot of it’s down to that and the work we do. I’ve also received massive support at Milngavie and I couldn’t have asked for more.”

McClymont, who will be aiming to maintain her good form in the St Rule Trophy in St Andrews at the end of the month, was thought to be unlucky by some to miss out on a place in this year’s GB&I Curtis Cup team.