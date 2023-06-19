Longniddry’s James Morgan landed a spectacular first notable win of his career by joining some big names in picking up the Tennant Cup.

Longniddry's James Morgan shows off the Tennant Cup after his weekend win over two two rounds at Gailes Links then another two at Killermont in Glasgow.

Over the last 30 years alone, the historic event hosted by Glasgow Golf Club at Gailes Links and Killermont had been won by the likes of Stephen Gallacher, Dean Robertson, Euan McIntosh and also Australian ace Marc Leishman.

It’s little wonder then that Morgan was left feeling “delighted” after surviving a last-round wobble on Sunday to add his name to the list of victors in the Killermont clubhouse.

The 22-year-old had opened with rounds of 69 and 67 at Gailes Links on Saturday before cementing his position at the top of the leaderboard with a third-round 67 as the action switched to Killermont in the heart of Glasgow.

But, after a closing 72, he found himself in a play-off with Falkirk’s Ben Carberry following his 66 and Morgan was relieved to preavail in that with a par at the first extra hole,

“It’s definitely the biggest win of my career to date, especially with the history of the tournament,” he said of the oldest amateur stroke-play trophy in the world. “There’s loads of loads of great names on that board and I am absolutely delighted to get it over the line in a big event and one that is well known.

“I made hard work of it in the final round, when I had a bit of a shocker. I was six-over through ten holes then made two big up and downs on 11 and 12 and, standing on the 13th tee, I knew I needed a couple of birdies coming.

“I birdied four of the last six, including 17 and 18, to get in the play-off. When I rolled in a putt from 20-25 feet on the 18th, I said to Thomas Simmonds, my playing partner, ‘I think that might be a big putt’.”

It saw him finish alongside Carberry on seven under, one ahead of Dumbarton’s Andrew Campbell as just six players ended up in red figures.

“The 17th was the first play-off hole,” added Morgan. “We were in similar spots after our tee shots and I got my one down the hill to about ten feet. He didn’t hit a great one, leaving himself 30 feet and three-putted and that left me with a short one to seal victory.

“I played some great golf over the course of the event and, after having a really tough part in the middle of the round, I was delighted to find something by digging deep to get in the play-off then win that. Yeah, really delighted to get my name on the board alongside some great names.”

Morgan, who has been a member at Longniddry since he was 11, had a spell at Kirkwood Community in College in Iowa before transferring to the University of Memphis, where he graduated last month but is heading back there later in the year to do his Masters.

“I’ve got one year left out there due to having a few extra years because of the Covid pandemic,” he said. “I had a decent year but not quite the one I was looking for, especially towards the end when I didn’t play great. So it was nice to come home and contend and win as it’s been a while, so it’s nice to get those feelings again.”

With a new plus-four handicap, he’s now aiming to back up this effort in the 50th East of Scotland Open at Lundin this weekend before playing in next Monday’s Open Regional Qualifying at Goswick.