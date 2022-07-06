LIV Golf's Branden Grace says Scottish Open chance was 'easy decision'

The South African, who won $4 million for his victory in the second LIV Golf event in Oregon last weekend, joined Ian Poulter, Justin Harding and Adrian Otaegui in the field after they used an appeal against a ban to get in.

“I only heard yesterday that I could play here, so I flew last night and got in this morning,” said Grace, a former Dunhill Links champion. “Obviously I knew what the situation was with their attempt to open it up after what happened to Ian and the guys.

“For me it was an easy decision. I know there are other guys wanting to come and others decided not to play. But I decided this was another great opportunity to come and play a world-class event.

Branden Grace, pictured with world No 1 Scottie Scheffler arrives at The Renaissance Club ahead of the the Genesis Scottish Open. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

“I didn’t have to think twice, didn’t feel any trepidation. A lot of the guys feel that we need to play around the world and play where we want to play.

“When they got the go-ahead, having taken it further, when I saw the news the next morning, we reached out.

“And we were told I could play because we’re in the same boat. What happened to them would happen to us, they would treat us the same way. I wasn’t involved in the legal action.”

On the range in East Lothian Grace received a warm hug from Australian Cameron Smith, a non-LIV Golf player who won The Players’ Championship at Sawgrass this year.

“Today, so far, it’s been great. You know, we’re all very good mates. I’ve played golf with these guys for a very long time now.

“You would hope that nothing really changes overnight, especially in such a short while. So far it’s been really good.”

That view was echoed by Poulter. “Not one bit of abuse, zero,” said the Englishman after he also arrived on Scotland’s Golf Coast.