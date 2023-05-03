The DP World Tour has confirmed it has received membership resignations from Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Richard Bland and Lee Westwood.

The quartet - all LIV Golf players - were sanctioned for serious breaches of the tour’s Conflicting Tournament Regulation committed last June. The decision effectively ends their Ryder Cup careers, with Westwood, Poulter and Garcia all having been probable captains until the launch of LIV Golf.

A statement read: “The DP World Tour would like to take this opportunity to thank the four players for the contribution they have made to the Tour and in particular to Sergio, Ian and Lee for the significant part they have played in Europe’s success in the Ryder Cup over many years.

“Their resignations, however, along with the sanctions imposed upon them, are a consequence of their own choices.

Four LIV Golf players - Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Richard Bland - have resigned as DP World Tour members. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

“As we have consistently maintained throughout the past year, the Tour has a responsibility to its entire membership to administer the member regulations which each player signs up to. These regulations are in place to protect the collective interests of all DP World Tour members.”

Last month, the DP World Tour won an arbitration case against a number of LIV Golf players over sanctions imposed after they played in two events on the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit without official releases.

The statement went on: “The independent panel appointed by Sport Resolutions recognised this, determining that our Conflicting Tournament Regulation and its application in the circumstances did not go beyond what was necessary and proportionate to the Tour’s continued operation as a professional golf tour and that we have a legitimate interest in protecting the rights of our full membership by enforcing it.