It’s back - but is LIV Golf going to be any different in 2023 than its launch season?

The Mavericks - Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter, Sam Horsfield and Lee Westwood - have turned up in Mexico for the LIV Golf League season-opener in new team colours. Picture: LIv Golf GO

Well, it’s now called the LIV Golf League, with the first of 14 events getting underway at Mayakoba in Mexico on Friday.

This year’s circuit also includes new tournaments in Australia and Spain, so, in that respect alone, the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit is certainly trying to expand its reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From a player perspective, though, the product is pretty much the same because, with all due respect to the likes of Thomas Pieters, Mito Pereira and Sebastian Munoz, the new additions aren’t exactly needle-movers.

It means the spotlight will still be on the likes of Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and, of course, let’s not forget Phil Mickelson to light up those big-money 54-hole events.

Opinion seemed to be divided about LIV Golf’s offering last season. Some people loved it, especially the fact it was constant action due to a shotgun start format, but it did nothing at all for others.

By the looks of things, the team aspect, and that, of course, is what was supposed to give it the x-factor, is being beefed up for the second season.

The Mavericks, a team comprising Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter and Sam Horsfield, have turned up in Mexico in team uniforms and now have matching golf bags, too.

It has also been reported that Johnson and Sergio Garcia are no longer wearing Adidas gear, ending lengthy relationships in both cases, as they set out again as members of the 4 Aces and Fireballs respectively.