LIV Golf League 2023: The full team line ups

The full team line up for the 2023 LIV Golf League has now been confirmed ahead of the season-opening event at Mayakoba in Mexico on 24-26 February.

By Martin Dempster
1 hour ago
Greg Norman's breakaway LIV Golf circuit is enterering its second season, with the first of 14 tournaments this year starting in Mexico on Friday. Picture: Getty Images
Only three of the 12 four-man teams from the 2022 team championship in Florida remain unchanged, with new recruits led by world No 35 Thomas Pieters.

Here’s how they will be lining up and are set to compete all season in a 14-event schedule that includes visits to Australia and Spain, as well as a return to Centurion Club in England.

4 Aces GC

Captain: Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Peter Uihlein*

Cleeks GC

Captain: Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Richard Bland, Bernd Weisberger*

Crushers GC

Captain: Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri

Fireballs GC

Captain: Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra

Hy Flyers GC

Captain: Phil Mickelson, Cameron Tringale, James Piot*, Brendan Steele*

Iron Heads GC

Captain: Kevin Na, Sihwan Kim, Danny Lee*, Scott Vincent*

Majesticks GC

Co-captain: Henrik Stenson, Co-captain: Ian Poulter, Co-captain: Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield

RangeGoats GC

Captain: Bubba Watson, Harold Varner III, Talor Gooch*, Thomas Pieters*

Smash GC

Captain: Brooks Koepka, Matthew Wolff*, Jason Kokrak, Chase Koepka

Ripper GC

Captain: Cam Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jediah Morgan*

Stinger GC

Captain: Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester*

Torque GC

Captain: Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira*, Sebastian Munoz*, David Puig*

*Denotes new team member in 2023

