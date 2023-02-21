Only three of the 12 four-man teams from the 2022 team championship in Florida remain unchanged, with new recruits led by world No 35 Thomas Pieters.
Here’s how they will be lining up and are set to compete all season in a 14-event schedule that includes visits to Australia and Spain, as well as a return to Centurion Club in England.
4 Aces GC
Captain: Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Peter Uihlein*
Cleeks GC
Captain: Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Richard Bland, Bernd Weisberger*
Crushers GC
Captain: Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri
Fireballs GC
Captain: Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra
Hy Flyers GC
Captain: Phil Mickelson, Cameron Tringale, James Piot*, Brendan Steele*
Iron Heads GC
Captain: Kevin Na, Sihwan Kim, Danny Lee*, Scott Vincent*
Majesticks GC
Co-captain: Henrik Stenson, Co-captain: Ian Poulter, Co-captain: Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield
RangeGoats GC
Captain: Bubba Watson, Harold Varner III, Talor Gooch*, Thomas Pieters*
Smash GC
Captain: Brooks Koepka, Matthew Wolff*, Jason Kokrak, Chase Koepka
Ripper GC
Captain: Cam Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jediah Morgan*
Stinger GC
Captain: Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester*
Torque GC
Captain: Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira*, Sebastian Munoz*, David Puig*
*Denotes new team member in 2023