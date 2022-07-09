LIV Golf leader Greg Norman snubbed by R&A for 150th Open

LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman is a two-time Open winner. Picture: Getty Images

The Australian has not been invited to take part in either the Celebrations of Champions event on Monday or the Champions’ Dinner on Tuesday night.

In a statement, the R&A said: “In response to enquiries regarding The R&A Celebration of Champions field and the Champions’ Dinner, we can confirm that we contacted Greg Norman to advise him that we decided not to invite him to attend on this occasion.

“The 150th Open is an extremely important milestone for golf and we want to ensure that the focus remains on celebrating the Championship and its heritage.

“Unfortunately, we do not believe that would be the case if Greg were to attend. We hope that when circumstances allow Greg will be able to attend again in future.”

Norman landed his first win in the event in 1986 at Turnberry, where he won by five shots from Englishman Gordon J Brand.

He then repeated the feat seven years later with a two-shot success over another English player, Nick Faldo, at Royal St George’s.

The former world No 1 has been in the spotlight recently after setting up LIV Golf and using Saudi Arabian money to sign up players, including Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, for huge fees.