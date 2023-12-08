Hailing the announcement of Jon Rahm joining, ‘Liv Golf is here to stay’ was the message from the breakaway circuit’s chief operating officer as the Spaniard admitted he’d put money ahead of his Ryder Cup career.

Two-time major winner Jon Rahm shakes on his big-money deal with LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman. Picture: LIV Golf

After it had been widely rumoured for the past week, Rahm’s decision to sign for LIV Golf was confirmed on Thursday evening after he’d flown to New York for final talks with the circuit’s officials.

“I am proud to join LIV Golf and be part of something new that is bringing growth to the sport,” said the Masters champion, who is believed to have secured a deal worth up to $450 million, which includes 25 per cent equity in a LIV team that has yet to be disclosed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I have no doubt that this is a great opportunity for me and my family and am very excited for the future.”

Speaking to reporters, he added: "The past two years there has been a lot of evolving in the game of golf. Things have changed a lot and so have I and I’ve seen the growth of LIV Golf and the innovation. That’s why we’re here.

“Certain things are not going to be public, but this decision was made for many reasons, “What I thought was best for me. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a great deal. It was a great offer in front of me and it’s one of the reasons I took it. They put me in a position to think about it and that’s what I did."

Rahm has made no secret of not being a fan of LIV Golf’s 54-hole format but said of it: "I think the growth that I’ve seen and how it’s become a big business and how it can impact golf in a positive way is very enticing.

“With everything, not all is perfect. With that said, it’s an ever-growing and ever-changing machine. I’m hopeful that the leaders of LIV Golf might listen to some of my advice and see some changes for the future and for the betterment of the game."

Rahm, who has played on the last three European teams, admitted the biggest hurdle for him was the Ryder Cup but added: "What they had to offer was maybe worth the risk of not being able to play the Ryder Cup." he said.

Rahm will make his LIV Golf debut when the 2024 season starts with LIV Golf Mayakoba in Mexico on 2-4 February.

LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman said: “When I first met Jon at the age of 17, I knew then that the golfing world was about to witness the birth of a new star. Jon has consistently validated that he is one of the top players in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a generational talent who has proven his merit as a multiple major champion and tremendous ambassador for global golf by placing the game ahead of himself.

“There are very few athletes with his pedigree of talent, leadership, poise, and commitment to bringing progress to the sport on a worldwide stage. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Jon to the LIV Golf family as the league continues preparations for a huge 2024 and beyond.”