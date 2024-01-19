Tyrrell Hatton tees off on the 16th hole on day two of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

LIV Golf’s bid to back up Jon Rahm’s sensational signing by also tempting some of his Ryder Cup team-mates to join the Saudi-backed circuit has so far drawn a blank.

It is understood that Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard, two other members of the triumphant European team in Rome last autumn, have both turned down offers in the tens of millions to join Rahm in making the switch to LIV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the locker-room talk at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, this week’’s DP World Tour event, Tyrrell Hatton has also been targeted by the Saudis after he formed a potent partnership with Rahm as Europe regained the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on the outskirts of the Italian capital.

The Englishman has apparently said he has no intention of joining LIV but that, of course, was the message hammered home by Rahm before the current Masters champion caved in after being offered a whopping $476 million to sign on the dotted line.

The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s £600 billion treasure trove, is current in talks with both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour after a framework agreement was struck out of the blue last June.

However, that didn’t stop the LIV Golf League, fronted by former world No 1 Greg Norman, tabling a monumental offer to make world No 3 Rahm change his mind about where he will be playing his golf this year.