LIV Golf chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan admitted it was “a great thing” to have been invited to play in this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at the end of his opening round at St Andrews in the company of The R&A chief executive, Martin Slumbers.

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A and LIV Golf chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan chat during the opening round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews. Picture: Stephen Pond/Getty Images.

Having initially been listed under a pseudonym for the $5 million pro-am after accepting an invitation from tournament chief Johann Rupert, Al-Rumayyan was warmly welcomed by Slumbers near the first tee before they headed out on the Old Course on a rainy day in Scotland. Slumbers declined to comment afterwards on the basis of him playing in the event as a “guest”, while one of Al-Rumayyan’s minders intervened after he’d offered his brief assessment of two of the most powerful figures in the game getting the chance to spend some time together on the golf course.

However, the occasion was welcomed by LIV Golf player Peter Uihlein, who is partnering Al-Rumayyan in the team event but shone individually alongside his Saudi Arabian paymaster by firing an eight-under-par 64 to share the lead. “I hope so,” replied the American to being asked if it was a sign of golf moving forward after a year-long civil war ended when the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Public Investment Fund (PIF) entered into a ‘framework agreement’ in June. I think Mr Rupert nailed it in his quotes. Golf brings people together. As with everything, time will tell. I’m not privy to what goes on behind closed doors. It’s nice that Johann extended an olive branch and H.E. (His Excellency) is here.”

After being listed as Andrew Waterman when the draw was first announced, that was then changed to Al-Rumayyan’s name on Wednesday afternoon and the name on the walking scoreboard with the group was ‘H.E’. “I knew Andrew Waterman was a poet who passed away, so I didn’t think he’d be teeing it up. So I had an idea,” said Uihlein, laughing, after being asked if he’d been surprised when he saw the draw. Referring to Wally, the former boss of golf giant Achusnet, he added with a smile: “My dad told me to be on my best behaviour with Mr Slumbers.”

Peter Uihlein, Jordan Smith, Yasir Al-Rumayyan and Martin Slumbers pose on the Swilcan Bridge at St Andrews. Picture: Stephen Pond/Getty Images.

Uihlein, a former DP World Tour Rookie of the Year, flew the LIV Golf flag in this event 12 months ago and is back doing so again along with Talor Gooch, Louis Oosthuizen, Laurie Canter, Hudson Swafford and Dean Burmester. “It’s a bit of comfort, right,” he said of Al-Rumayyan, who is LIV Golf CEO and commissioner Greg Norman’s boss, also being part of the group. “You don’t feel like you’re the only one, right? All the other (LIV) boys are on the other courses. It was nice to have a bit of comfort.”

The 34-year-old cut his professional teeth on the DP World Tour and came close to shooting the first 59 on the circuit in this event at Kingsbarns a decade ago, when he lost out in a play-off to Englishman David Howell. “Everyone here has been great,” he said of being back among some old friends. “It’s just great to see everyone again. I saw some guys last year but there were some I’d missed and I haven’t seen them in a long time. It’s good to see familiar faces.”

Joking that he “liked” the LIV Golf events being played over three rounds, he added: “I’ve missed the camaraderie on the DP World Tour. This is where I grew up in a way, so I missed hanging out with all the guys. Good to see guys here that I’ve not not seen for a long time.”