Charley Hull is still waiting to become a maiden major winner after the popular English player’s hopes of landing a fairytale victory in the AIG Women’s Open at Walton were dashed by American Lilia Vu’s polished last-day display.

Lilia Vu celebrates on the 18th green after winning the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

On a glorious afternoon close to London, Hull, who lives close to the Surrey venue and had the home crowd rooting for her – ‘Get in the Hull’ read a sign being carried by one of her young fans – raised a huge roar in the final round as she holed out of a bunker for an eagle at the par-5 11th.

According to her caddie, it would have been a “good” effort if she’d managed to get it to 15 feet but, coming up with an inch-perfect shot, in it went. The excitement almost caused her to fall as the 27-year-old climbed out of the bunker after the volume was suddenly turned up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By that stage in the proceedings, though, Vu had grabbed the $9 million event by the scruff of the neck and she certainly wasn’t fazed by seeing a commanding five-shot lead suddenly reduced to three strokes.

Charley Hull prepares to tee off on the first hole during the final round of the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath. Picture: Oisin Keniry/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.

After stiffing her approach at the 12th, the 25-year-old Californian moved to four-under-par for the day and, despite finding the heather with a rare wayward blow at the 15th and dropping her only a shot of the dayv there, she went on to land a comfortable second major success this season after also making the big breakthrough in the Chevron Championship in Texas in April.

“It’s sounds almost unreal,” said Vu of being announced as the new champion. “I had a tough run the past couple of month and didn’t feel myself. Before this week, I sat down with my team and we just wanted to be in contention and now this.”

Giving it her all over the closing stretch, Hull set up a second glorious eagle chance with a brilliant approach at the par-5 16th, but a groan from the crowd as a ten-footer slipped right of the hole summed up how pivotal that moment was as far as a possible dramatic turnaround late on was concerned before protestors briefly interrupted play in the final group by appearing on the 17th green and letting off flares.

To the delight of the crowd, Hull rolled in a lenghty par putt at the last, but, not to be outdone, Vu then finished with a birdie before being soaked in champagne as some of her fellow players ran on to the green to celebrate a victory that also saw the winner become the new world No 1.

Vu signed off with a 67 for a 14-under-par under total, winning by six shots from Hull (73), with two-time winner Juyai Shin (70) two shots further back in third in her first appearance in the event in seven years.

It was Hull’s second runner-up this season in a major, having also been the bridesmaid to American Allisen Corpuz in the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, and her third in total. "She’s a really great golfer - you guys watch out for her,” said a gracious Vu of her playing partner.

In the latest display of her game having grown since landing a maiden major win on the LPGA Tour in Japan last November, Scottish No 1 Gemma Dryburgh salvaged a closing 74 - it gave her a two-over total and a top-40 finish - after covering the last seven holes in three under thanks to birdies at the 13th, 16th and 17th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Had a really tough start,” said Dryburgh of finding herself four-over after seven holes, “so happy with how I fought back. It's nice to finish on a positive note in a major championship."

After coming through the qualifier, Kylie Henry also produced a solid all-round performance in her tenth appearance in the event, signing off with a par-72 that contained 16 pars to finish in a tie for 44th on four-over.