Lexi Thompson's caddie forced to hand over bag in hot start for Olympic event

Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom overcame sweltering heat to set the pace in the Olympic women’s tournament in Japan, where American ace Lexi Thompson was forced into a caddie change late in the round.

By Martin Dempster
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 10:59 am
Lexi Thompson with USA team manager Donna Wilkins at the end of the opening round of the women's Olympic event in Japan. Picture: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images.
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

On a day when the temperature hit 41C at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, the 28-year-old carded a bogey-free six-under-par 66.

That earned her a one-shot lead over world No 1 Nelly Korda of the USA and Aditi Ashok of India.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“I'm not going to lie, it's very hot,” said Sagstrom, who may not be used to such conditions in her home country but now lives in Florida and had played in furnace-like conditions in Thailand and Singapore.

Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom tries to keep cool during the opening round of the womens Olympic event at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe. Picture: Kauhiro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images.

“But it's manageable. Most of us have been in Asia, played a lot of golf over here so we know kind of what to do, you drink a lot of water you have cooling towels, umbrellas, kind of just maintaining the energy and not go crazy.

“I think at this point it's harder for the caddies than it is for the players, so it's more about making sure they're staying upright.”

On Tuesday, US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso had to replace her caddie due to the heat and, in the first round, Thompson lost her regular caddie on the 15th hole and needed the USA team manager to step in to finish her day’ work.

“I was so worried about him and, I mean, it's so hot out there,” Thompson said after carding a 73. “I'm from Florida and I'm still not used to that bad of heat.”

Ashok, who won the St Rule Trophy in St Andrews in 2016, had a chance to finish alongside Sagstrom but bogeyed the final hole.

“I think I played better than I expected today because I had a lot of hybrids into the greens,” said Ashok.

Another stroke back on 68 are Matilda Castren of Finland, Jin Young Ko of Korea and Carlota Ciganda of Spain.

They are followed by nine players at 69, including 2016 champion Inbee Park of Korea.

In-form Irish player Leona Maguire opened with a 71, as did AIG Women’s Open champion Sophia Popov of Germany.

Maguire’s team-mate, Stephanie Meadow, carded a 72 along with Team GB’s Mel Reid, with Jodi Ewart Shadoff, the other Team GB player, signing for a 74.

A message from the Editor:

Get a year of unlimited access to all of The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis, exclusive interviews, live blogs, and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today https://www.scotsman.com/subscriptions

Japan
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.