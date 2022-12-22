The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, which is being held at Dundonald Links for the second year in a row, will be part of a record-breaking 2023 Ladies European Tour schedule.

Ayaka Furue poses with the trophy after winning the 2022 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open at Dundonald Links, where the event will be held once again in 2023. Mark Runnacles/Getty Images.

Announced following the conclusion of the Qualifying School in Spain, it will see players compete for at least €35 million in 30 official events.

The 2023 schedule will take the LET to 21 different countries, starting with the Magical Kenya Ladies Open in the first week of February.

It runs all the way through to the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España at the end of November.

Highlights include the $2 million Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, which takes place on 3-6 August - in between two majors, the Amundi Evian Championship in France and AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath.

The schedule also includes the Solheim Cup, which takes place at Finca Cortesin in Spain on 22-24 September.

“Thanks to our partners, promoters, host venues and fans, 2023 is going to be an incredibly exciting year for the LET,” said CEO Alexandra Armas.

“This year’s Race to Costa del Sol showcased the outstanding skill of our players and there will be even higher profile opportunities for our role models to shine next year.

“The LET has grown rapidly over the last three years and we have been oversubscribed for our recent Q-School, demonstrating the record level of interest.

