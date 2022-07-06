'Let it go' says Collin Morikawa of LIV Golf heading into Scottish double-header

Most of the talk in the golf world in recent weeks has surrounded the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit due to the vast sums of money on offer, both for signing up and in prize-money.

It has cast a cloud over this week’s Rolex Series event at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian, where four LIV Golf players, including Ian Poulter, are in the field after appealing against a ban and £100,000 fine.

Sign up to our Golf newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With other LIV Golf players, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, set to be in action, the rebel circuit is also set to be a hot topic during next week’s milestone Open at St Andrews.

Collin Morikawa speaks in a press conference ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

“Let it go,” said Morikawa, who is among 14 of the world’s top-15 players teeing up in the Genesis Scottish Open before heading to Fife to defend the Claret Jug.

Referring to the fact he’s joined the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler in pledging fealty to the game’s traditional tours, the American added: “I have already shut it down. I shouldn't have to worry about it.

“You know, we are here with an amazing field, 14 of the 15 best players in the world; that should be a storyline. I'm sure Robert MacIntyre is also going to be a very big story this week.

“And then for next week, I could say a mouthful of me being defending champion, 150th Open, at St Andrews. Tiger Woods is playing again. I mean, does it get better than that? It's tough to beat that.”

Morikawa talked earlier in the year about how majors were his driving force, not money, yet he still found himself having to dismiss rumours of him possibly joining LIV Golf as recently as last month.

“It is frustrating,” he said of hearing his name being mentioned. “Someone that's 25 years old, right, I've done this for three years (playing as a tour professional).