Legends Tour includes two Scottish events in 2022

The 2022 Legends Tour will include two events in Scotland as part of record prize funds totalling over €15 million.

By Martin Dempster
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 2:31 pm
Thomas Levet shows off the trophy after winning this year's Scottish Senior Open hosted by Paul Lawrie at Royal Aberdeen. Picture: Getty Images

It had already been known that The Senior Open would be taking place on the King’s Course at Gleneagles for the first time on 21-24 July - the week after the 150th Open at St Andrews.

In addition to that, the Scottish Senior Open will be hosted by Paul Lawrie for the second year running, with a venue for that event on 23-25 September to be confirmed.

This year’s tournament was held at Royal Aberdeen, where Frenchman Thomas Levet claimed victory to add to his 2004 Scottish Open victory at Loch Lomond.

The 2022 Legends Tour schedule will comprise a minimum of 20 events, 15 of which have already been confirmed.

The Jersey Legends (10-12 June) returns to the schedule at La Moye while the JCB Championship (29-31 July) at JCB Golf & Country Club in Uttoxeter is a new addition to the calendar.

The event will see a total prize fund of £600,000 and will be hosted by Darren Clarke with all profits being donated to JCB’s NSPCC Platinum Jubilee Appeal.

In addition to Clarke and Lawrie, other events are being hosted by Ian Woosnam and Paul McGinley among others.

Mark Aspland, chief operating officer of the Legends Tour, said: “After two difficult seasons at the hands of the pandemic, I am delighted that the rebranded Legends Tour is looking more prestigious than ever.

"The blend of returning events and new tournaments will be an enticing proposition for our members.”

Paul LawrieSt Andrews
