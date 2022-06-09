Legend status awaits Scottish golf pair as Curtis Cup begins

Only once - at Prairie Dunes in Kansas in 1986, when it finished 13-5 - has Great Britain & Ireland come out on top on US soil in the biennial encounter.

The last two matches on the other side of the Atlantic were both won convincingly by the home team, but that won’t deter Darling and Duncan from trying to upset the odds.

Both made their debuts in a 12.5-7.5 at Conwy last year, with Broomieknowe member Darling in particular having grown in stature since then.

The reigning R&A Girls’ Amateur champion has already posted six top-10 finishes on the US college circuit in University of South Carolina colours.

She also made her debut at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April, as did West Kilbride player Duncan on the back of her R&A Women’s Amateur champion win last year.

The tartan twosome are being joined at the venue where Justin Rose won the 2013 US Open by four other survivors from the Conwy contest - Caley McGinty, Annabell Fuller, Charlotte Heath and Lauren Walsh.

That means the only debutants in Elaine Ratcliffe’s GB&I team are Emily Price and Amelia Williamson.

Scotland's Louise Duncan is in Curtis Cup action (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

"The Curtis Cup is one of the highlights of the amateur game and I know they will all put in their best performances at Merion,” said Ratcliffe.

"I am delighted to have six of the girls from last year back in the team for the 2022 match and I believe this gives us a strong base to build upon.

“The two new players to the team will strengthen that talent base and we very much look forward to an exciting match."

It’s the same captains for the second match running, with Sarah LeBrun Ingram also having been re-appointed by the Americans.

Her team is being led by world No 1 Rose Zhang and als includes Amari Avery, Jensen Castle, Megha Ganne, Rachel Heck, Rachel Kuehn, Emilia Migliaccio, Latanna Stone.

The opening day on Friday consists of three four-ball matches in the morning, followed by the same number of foursomes in the afternoon.